Football Netball Preview

Rats host Burras, Roos host Saints | WFNL round seven

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 25 2023 - 11:01am, first published May 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Ararat host Minyip Murtoa in a grand final rematch, the Giants will hope for some players to return from injury when the play Nhill. Picture by Lucas Holmes
A former Brownlow Medalist will lace up his boots in round seven of the WFNL on Saturday, May 27.

