Haven Tennis Club will host trials for the Australian Open 2024 ball kid squad on Sunday, June 4.
More than a thousand kids aged 12 to 15 will participate in extensive trials over the coming weeks, aiming for selection as an official Australian Open ball kid for 2024.
Level one trials will be held at 19 tennis clubs across Victoria during May and June, followed by level two trials for returning and successful level one ball kids on July 8-9.
First Nations ball kid trials will be conducted at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin from August 10-13.
The final AO 2024 squad of around 400 ball kids will complete five on-court training sessions and an official induction and orientation day, where they will learn about the tournament and the important role they play.
On-court skills are mastered at the Blind and Low Vision Championships, Australian Wheelchair Tennis Nationals, Premier League, and December Showdown events in November and December.
Central Park Tennis Club junior Adele Joseph was selected as a ball kid for the 2023 Australian Open.
Read more: New citizens welcomed at Horsham ceremony
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.