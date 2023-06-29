Escalating safety concerns forced Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to leave the official opening of the Nature and Water Park on the Horsham Riverfront prematurely.
The Prime Minister was in the city on Thursday, June 29, as the Horsham Rural City Council's guest.
Before the PM arrived at the $3.2 million project, Federal Member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster, and about 40 farmers gatecrashed the celebration, holding homemade banners and sometimes chanting for a senate inquiry into the VNI West project.
North-west Victorian farmer Glenden Watts travelled to Horsham from Charlton to speak with the PM.
"We came across today to raise some awareness," he said.
"Obviously Anthony Albanese was present today. There needs to be a senate inquiry. It's his government that's pushing this through."
Mr Watts said a large police presence stopped him and protestors from speaking directly with the Prime Minister.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
