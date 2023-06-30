Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in Horsham on Thursday, June 29, to officially open Horsham's $2.45 million Nature Play Park and $3 million Wimmera Riverfront Project.
It was the first visit to Horsham by a sitting PM in eight years, and it was not without fanfare.
Before the PM arrived, Federal Member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster, and about 40 farmers gatecrashed the celebrations, hoping to speak with the national leader about the VNI West project.
However, a large police presence kept the otherwise peaceful protestors at bay.
Escalating safety concerns forced the Prime Minister to leave before official photographs could be taken.
Enthusiastic attendees mobbed the Labor leader for pictures after official speeches; unfortunately, he was harassed by several individuals as he made his way through the crowd.
Australian Federal Police members then escorted the prime minister into a car which left promptly.
North-west Victorian farmer Glenden Watts travelled to Horsham from Charlton to speak with the PM.
"We came across today to raise some awareness," he said. "There needs to be a senate inquiry. It's his government that's pushing this through."
Mr Watts said a large police presence stopped him and protestors from speaking directly with the Prime Minister.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
