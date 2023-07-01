Minyip Murtoa's defence stood up in its round 11 WFNL match against Stawell at Minyip Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 1.
Its intercept marking and run off the half-back line were key aspects of its 64-point win.
The full-time score was 13.12 (90)-3.8 (26).
The Burras quickly sent the football inside the forward 50, but the Warriors' defence repelled the early opportunities.
Stawell ran in transition and got its first forward 50 entry, which resulted in a minor score.
Jye Walter's thirteenth goal of the season was the first major of the afternoon.
Mitch Johns kicked the Burras' second soon after.
Johns took an intercept mark after the Warriors looked to switch the play out of the defensive 50 and converted the set shot.
The quarter-time score was 2.4 (16)- 0.2 (2).
Warriors coach Tom Eckel wanted his team to use the short options by foot in the windy conditions whilst cleaning up its execution.
"We can't play our game style if our skill level isn't up to scratch," Eckel said.
Burras' assistant Dan Smith wanted the defence to adjust its positioning.
"Our backline structure is way too aggressive," Smith said.
Walter did not take long to add to his account in the second term.
He got over the back of the Warriors' defence after a counter-attack, and the margin was 20 points.
Two became three as Walter kicked his third from the left forward pocket on the run.
Just as Minyip Murtoa had the football locked inside its forward half, Stawell was able to respond.
Aiden Graveson launched a kick towards goal; despite the best efforts of Oscar Gawith, it had the required journey for the first Warriors goal.
Mitch Johns' second and a goal to Burras captain Jae McGrath rounded out a strong first half with a 35-point lead.
After both sides ran out to begin the second half, the Burras did not take long to pick up where it left off.
Tyler Pidgeon kicked his first goal due to a 50-metre free kick before senior coach Tim Mackenzie got his name on the scoreboard.
Stawell looked most dangerous due to its run and carry from half-back, but for the first time in the match, they could lock the football in its forward 50.
The territory resulted in two minor scores, and the margin was 45 points.
McGrath unselfishly set up Luke Fisher for a set shot from point-blank range.
Pidgeon kicked his second late in the third term, and the margin was 51 points at the last change.
Tim Mackenzie was pleased with his side's voice on the ground but did not want them to let up in the final term.
"The positive voice is the best it has been all year," Mackenzie said.
"Don't let up. Let's keep the foot on the throat."
Pidgeon added his third early in the last as the Burras continued to spread off half-back.
The GWV Rebels-listed player kicked one of Minyip Murtoa's three fourth-quarter goals.
Stawell added a goal of its own.
The full-time margin was 64 points.
Both Tyler Pidgeon and Jye Walter booted three goals.
Corey Morgan and Mitch Johns featured in Minyip Murtoa's best.
Mitch Thorp's two goals see him passed 20 for the season.
Sean Mantell and Samuel Jenkinson finished atop the best for Stawell.
Ararat Rats v Nhill Tigers
A six-goal to two second half saw the Rats defeat Nhill at Alexandra Oval.
The full-time score was 12.11 (83)- 4.11 (35).
The margin was only three goals at the long break, but the scoring shots favoured the home side in the second half.
Ben Taylor kicked three goals for Ararat.
He was joined atop the best by Jack Ganley, who kicked two goals.
The Tigers responded after its round two matchup, where it suffered a near 20-goal defeat.
Dimboola Roos v Warrack Eagles
Six goals in the first two quarters set up Dimboola for a nine-goal victory over the Eagles.
When the final siren blew at Dimboola Recreation Reserve, the score was 18.11 (119)- 10.5 (65).
Jonathon Ross booted five goals for the Roos, and Patrick Linday kicked four majors.
Roos and Lindsey also finished atop the best.
In the opposing forward 50, Joseph McKinnon's four goals see him into the top 10 with 18 goals.
Riley Morrow and Matthew Johns featured in the best for Warrack.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
