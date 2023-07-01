The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Minyip Murtoa's strong defence leads to win over Warriors | WFNL round 11 football

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 2 2023 - 8:05am, first published July 1 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Minyip Murtoa's defence stood up in its round 11 WFNL match against Stawell at Minyip Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.