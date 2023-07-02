The Wimmera Mail-Times
Stawell ball movement too good for Burras | WFNL round 11 netball

By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 2 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 10:00am
The Stawell Warriors have overcome a spirited performance from Minyip Murtoa in round 11 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 1.

