The Stawell Warriors have overcome a spirited performance from Minyip Murtoa in round 11 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 1.
When the final siren rang out at Minyip Recreation Reserve, the full-time score was 43-56 in favour of the Warriors.
Stawell created a turnover from the first centre pass and quickly scored the game's opening two goals.
Once the Burras could get its hands on the ball they controlled the tempo.
Minyip Murtoa was patient out of its defensive third, using short passes to change the angles.
Both defences made plays on the ball in the opening minutes.
As the quarter wore on, the Warriors were able to keep the ball locked into its attacking third and opened up a 10-4 lead.
At the other end of the court, the Burras tried to use long passes into shooters Jessie Newell and Maddison Morgan.
Stawell defenders Lisa Fleming and Tessa O'Callaghan took multiple intercepts as a result.
Burras coach Sheridan Petering instructed Newell for her teammates to "slow it down and shorten it up."
O'Callaghan and Minyip Murtoa goal defender Tamira Cullinan continued to impact the game as the Warriors took a 17-8 lead at the first change.
Stawell used the ball patiently early in the second-quarter.
Once the Warriors got through the mid-court, lob passes were thrown into shooter Ebony Summers who celebrated her 100th A Grade appearance.
Without the ball, both sides lifted its intensity.
At half-time, the Warriors led 28-21.
Stawell coach O'Callaghan wanted the tempo of ball movement to be slowed.
Take a breath before you re-offer because it's getting a bit crowded in there," O'Callaghan said.
The Warriors started quickly in the third quarter and popped through the first two goals.
As the quarter wore on, Stawell's ball movement became more fluent.
Centre Jemma Clarkson would often deliver the last pass into the attacking ring.
At the other end of the court, Newell and Morgan produced second-chance opportunities through their rebounding.
The Warriors held a 15-goal lead at the last change.
O'Callaghan wanted her team to keep its voice on the court in the final term.
"The last goal we need to accomplish today is to get the voice up. This will also cause unforced errors," O'Callaghan said.
One area of the game that did not fade in the last quarter was Minyip Murtoa's pressure.
However, the third-placed Warriors moved within a win of Horsham in second place.
The margin at full-time was 15 goals.
Maddison Morgan shot 31 goals for the Burras. Mid-courter Isabella Griffiths and Alexandra Hanson were named in the best.
Ebony Summers finished with 34 goals for Stawell.
Summers and wing defender Meg Walker featured in the best.
Ararat has responded after a slow start and defeated Nhill in round 11 of the WFNL.
The full-time score at Alexandra Oval was 34-30.
The Rats trailed by six goals at the first change, then two at the long break before it hit the front in the second half.
Tahnee Walker's side was able to maintain the four-goal lead it had built at three-quarter time.
Ararat's defenders held the Tigers' shooters Ruby James, Jenna Schneider and Emma Beer to a combined 12 goals in the second half.
Laney McLoughlan shot 20 goals for the Rats.
Centre Jesse Bligh and wing defender Julia Harricks were named in the best.
For the Tigers, Ruby James and Jenna Schneider finished with 15 and 14 goals respectively.
Warrack has pushed fourth-placed Dimboola at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
The full-time score was 50-46.
In a tight first half, the Roos led by only two goals.
The lead was built to four at three-quarter time and extended to five in the last term.
Olivia Jorgensen was unstoppable, with 38 goals for the Roos.
Centre Paige Glover and wing defender Emma Griffiths were named in the best.
In only her fourth A Grade game of the season, Molly Stewart featured in the best for the Eagles, and shooter Briodi McKenzie joined her.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
