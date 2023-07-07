The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Demon Bec Malseed makes umpiring history in the WDUA

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
July 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Horsham Demons footballer Bec Malseed became the the first female to officiate as a field umpire in a senior match for the Western and District Umpires association. Picture by Lucas Holmes.
Horsham Demons' female footballer Bec Malseed has made history in the Western District Umpires Association.

