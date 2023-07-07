Horsham Demons' female footballer Bec Malseed has made history in the Western District Umpires Association.
Malseed became the associations first female field umpire to officiate a senior football match.
She officiated the round nine Mininera and District Football League match between Moyston-Willaura and Glenthompson-Dunkeld on Saturday, June 17.
It has been a quick rise through the umpiring ranks for Malseed.
Her journey started after being asked to help at an Under 18's match.
"They put the fluro vest on me, a whistle in my hand and shadowed me for the first quarter and got me going. And then by the last quarter, I was on my own out there," Malseed said.
After Malseed "Really enjoyed" the experience, she expressed her interest in becoming an umpire and was contacted by the WDUA a month later.
"I got a phone call from the president of the Western District Association saying yes, we would love you to come on board and become an umpire," Malseed said.
During this time, Malseed volunteered at junior matches to build her knowledge base and learn from other umpires.
She got offered her first appointment in the Hampden Football Netball League in the Under 18s
"They were so happy to just keep filling you with more information and keep helping you. I was really well supported," Malseed said.
Malseed is looking forward to where her umpiring journey takes her.
"The sky's the limit, in my view. I think it's how much you put in and how far you want to go. Who knows where the journey will take me, but I'm really excited for it," Malseed said.
She hopes her story will inspire the next wave of females to pick up the whistle.
"I think it'd be a great career path to be able to go forward and also drive more females into umpiring," Malseed said.
"I'd love to be an inspiration for them to take the first step forward."
Malseed also balances her umpiring with playing commitments.
Now in her third year of playing, Malseed captained the Hamilton Kangaroos to WVFFL premiership glory in 2022.
Before the 2023 season, Malseed moved to grand final opponents Horsham.
Read more: Horsham police unveil Aboriginal artworks
"The reason I'm here at Horsham is because of the culture," Malseed said.
"I love the way Sam [Demons coach Sam Rintoule] is a very positive coach. He makes you believe in yourself and inspires you to pick skills up and take it forward."
With three rounds remaining in the home and away season, the Demons are one of three sides vying for second place.
"There's the three teams that are all fighting for second place at the moment. So we're going into the game on Sunday, and that'll be make or break and sort of put us into position on the ladder," Malseed said.
"With the backline I've got, and with Sam's guidance, he's just been able to give me the confidence to be able to make the decisions out there that helps hopefully strengthen us and give us the edge, and we'll get over Hamilton."
Malseed and the Demons face the Hamilton Kangaroos in round nine of the WVFFL season on Sunday, July 9, at Melville Oval.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.