An eight-goal second-quarter goal led Dimboola to a 51-point win over the Horsham Demons in round 12 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 8.
The full-time score at Horsham City Oval was 8.6 (54)- 16.9 (105)
Kicking against the breeze that favoured the netball court end of City Oval, it took less than a minute for the Roos to get on the board.
Billy Hayes kicked a goal from a stoppage inside the forward 50.
Dimboola had the majority of territory before a desperate tackle kickstarted the Demons.
Brody Pope's chase-down tackle on Aisea Raikiwasa in the centre square allowed Horsham's forwards to go to work.
Max Bunworth kicked a goal from stoppage before a set shot was converted from the left forward pocket.
Roos senior coach Jack Landt's willingness to take the game on through the corridor led to a Sam Godden goal late in the first term.
Scores were locked at 2.1 a piece at the first change.
Horsham senior coach Tyler Blake was pleased with the effort in the huddle but asked it to be matched against the breeze in the second quarter.
"Against the wind, we just have the play the percentages. Don't overuse it [the football],' Blake said.
It was another fast start for the Roos in the second quarter, as a goal was kicked from the first passage of play.
A second was added at the five-minute mark as Dimboola quickly established a two-goal lead.
Ben Lakin kicked an important goal against the breeze as the margin was reduced to a goal.
The Roos then put its foot down.
Billy Hayes kicked the first of six consecutive goals as Dimboola led by 47 points at the long break.
The third term was largely played between the arcs as the number of stoppages increased.
Dimboola's leading goal kicker Sam Godden added his second while his clean hands stood out across the ground.
At the other end, Horsham kicked two goals in six minutes.
The first was from a turnover inside the forward 50 before Jeremy Kemp got over the back of the Roos' defence.
At three-quarter time the margin was 41 points.
Jack Landt wanted his side to run the entirety of the game out.
"The challenge is the mental side now. Let's run the game out," Landt said.
"We're playing our footy. Probably just did not get the reward against the breeze."
The game opened up in the fourth quarter.
A combined eight goals were kicked as Dimboola extended its lead to 51 points at full-time.
Benjamin Janetzki and Ben Lakin kicked two goals each for the Demons.
Kakin was joined atop the best by Max Bunworth, whose repeat efforts were on show.
Jonathon Ross booted five goals for the Roos.
Hayden Walters provided a target in the forward 50 and featured in the best with Billy Hayes, who kicked four goals.
Southern Mallee Giants v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Southern Mallee Giants took full advantage of the breeze at Beulah Memorial Park in its 46-point win over the Burras.
The full-time score was 13.8 (86)-5.10 (40).
Southern Mallee kicked 11 of its 13 goals with the breeze in the first and third terms.
Josh Webster kicked three goals, two of which were kicked in the first term.
Midfielder Billy Lloyd and forward Angus McSweyn featured in the best.
Burras captain Jae McGrath kicked two goals.
Nic Ballagh and Tanner Smith were named among the best.
Horsham Saints v Stawell Warriors
The Horsham Saints recovered from a goalless opening term to record a 37-point win over Stawell.
The Saints kicked four goals in both the second and third quarters in the 10.11 (71)-4.10 (34) win at Coughlin Park.
Mitch Martin kicked four goals for the second-placed Saints.
League-leading goal kicker, Jarrod Garth added two.
Jacob O'Beirne and Gage Wright featured in the best for the second time in less than a week.
Mitch Thorp was one of four Warriors to hit the scoreboard.
Jarrod Stafford returned after he missed the round 11 match with the Burras and featured atop the best with Tom Eckel.
Warrack Eagles v Ararat Rats
After a tight start, the Rats kicked away at Anzac Park and recorded a 1.7 (13)-16.14 (110) win over Warrack.
Only two combined goals were kicked in the first quarter before the Rats found its groove.
The ladder leaders kicked six goals in the second term and seven in the fourth.
Senior coach Daniel Bell kicked Warrack's goal.
Defender Kyle Cheney and key forward Joseph McKinnon featured in the best.
Robert Armstrong kicked four goals for the Rats.
Daniel Mendes and Jack Ganley were named among the best.
In the Reserves, Zach Louder kicked six goals in Ararat's 162-point win.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
