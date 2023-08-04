Former Horsham Saint Joel Freijah has been invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.
The GWV Rebels winger/forward joins Luamon Lual and George Stevens as the Rebels' invited players.
The draft combine will bring together 61 of the most talented draft-age male footballers.
Selection to attend the combine was based on the number of nominations provided by AFL recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred attendees.
Interviews and medical screenings will be conducted at the MCG on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7.
Physical testing will be held at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday, October 8.
Testing will include vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and two-kilometre time trial.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
