The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham's Joel Freijah invited to participate in AFL draft combine

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Horsham Saint and current GWV Rebel Joel Freijah has been invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8. Picture supplied
Former Horsham Saint and current GWV Rebel Joel Freijah has been invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8. Picture supplied

Former Horsham Saint Joel Freijah has been invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.