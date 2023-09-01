Indilly Penny took matters into her own hands when she had questions about her hopeful future career path.
The St Brigid's College year 11 student had been looking into the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA).
When the process got a little confusing, she took a trip to Canberra to get some more information.
"The trip was actually a very spontaneous decision," Ms Penny said.
"I really wanted to get some answers about the application process to ADFA and thought what better way to get some than going to their open day.
"As you also do a bachelor's degree while at ADFA, Mum and Dad wanted to get an idea of the degree I had chosen to do."
The family spent four days in the country's capital, learning about her study options and event fit in a trip to the Australian War Memorial, Parliament House and more.
"I got to get a really good sense of what life would be like at ADFA as well as answering all my questions regarding the application process," Ms Penny said.
"Mum and Dad also enjoyed seeing what i was getting myself into."
Ms Penny said she hopes to for the role of a mission control officer while studying a Bachelor of Arts through the ADFA.
While at this stage it's a matter of "pushing though my high schooling", Ms Penny will continue the process and "stay optimistic".
She encouraged anyone thinking about the career path to give it a go.
"Just do it," she said.
"You're either going to leave going "this is it, this is for me", or you're going to realise that maybe you need to take a different approach."
