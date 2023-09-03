The Laharum Demons defeated the Rupanyup Panthers and will head to Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9, to take on Edenhope Apsley in the 2023 HDFNL A grade netball grand final.
Laharum were strong throughout the contest, benefiting from two guns under the ring.
The Demons defence shone in the game's opening quarter, while the Panthers' goal shooter, Zanaiya Bergen made a competitive contribution of seven goals from nine shots, her goaling partner, Bianca Drum was starved of opportunity and was kept quiet on the scorecard.
Laharum's ever-reliable attacking duo, Caitlin Story and Maddie Iredell, scored six and seven goals respectively from their shared 16 looks.
A fast-scoring second quarter saw both teams execute well though their goal shooters, with Story and Bergen both hitting double digits, but the Panthers fell further behind, as the Demons kept Drum quiet.
Drum was well held through the second half, and finished the game with three goals from her 11 shots.
With a shooting percentage of 67 per cent through the game - opposing Laharum's 79 per cent - the challenge of shooting over the Demons star defender Bec McIntyre proved tough.
Bergen did manage to use her height advantage to maintain a commanding presence when competing for rebounds, but the limited opportunities afforded to Rup kept the side from building momentum.
Liv Jones was a wall in the midcourt at times, using her lightning quick reactions to snatch several turnovers to starve the Panthers attackers.
Courtney Taylor also stood out in wing defence, turning Rupanyup's defenders around on several occasions, and earning herself a place in the best on court, alongside Story.
While the Panthers relied heavily on Bergen to add goals, the Demons stretched ahead, and would eventually win 67-52.
Laharum moves onto the grand final, where the side will take on Edenhope Apsley at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September, 9.
