The Ararat Rats have claimed a 21-point win in the 2023 WFNL grand final over the Southern Mallee Giants.
When the full-time siren rang around Dimboola Recreation Reserve, the score was 6.16 (52) - 10.13 (73).
Southern Mallee got off to a fast start with the breeze.
Billy Lloyd sent the Giants inside the forward 50.
After some repeat entries, strike forward Josh Webster converted a set shot from close range.
The Giants continued to dominate time in its forward half as Rupert Sangster laid a tackle deep inside the arc.
Sangster kicked from just outside the goal square as Southern Mallee opened up an early 14-point lead.
Ararat kicked its opening goal with the first entry inside the forward 50.
Tex Korewha converted a set shot from the right-forward flank.
Giants senior coach Kieran Delahunty added his first goal 12 minutes into the first term.
Forward pressure was the source of Southern Mallee's fourth goal as Webster added his second.
A wide handball from Angus McSweyn led to Jackson Fisher's long shot at goal.
The Rats had the chance to respond through Tom Mills just before the quarter-time siren, but his set shot faded across the face of the goal.
Southern Mallee led by four goals at the first change.
Kieran Delahunty was pleased with the fast start.
"We're getting the momentum," Delahunty said.
There was a focus on using overlap run and lead-up kicking into the breeze.
The Giants continued to have the territory in its forward half but could not impact the scoreboard.
Ararat got its hands on the football in the forward half, but the Giants' pressure continued to swarm.
Through the weight of numbers, Jacob Bates kicked the Rats second nine minutes into the second term.
Ararat kicked back-to-back goals for the first time, as the margin was reduced to nine points.
The Rats began to use the football cleaner from the middle as Korewha kicked his second.
Ararat's fourth of the quarter came at the 16-minute mark as it led for the first time.
Southern Mallee's best chance was on the counterattack, but Leigh Stewart could not take a mark cleanly.
Korewha made the Giants pay at the other end, as its lead was extended to nine points.
Ben Taylor gave the Rats a 15-point lead at the long break.
It was a physical opening seven minutes of the third term until a moment of brilliance from Sangster kicked started the Giants.
From a boundary throw-in on the forward flank, Sangster arched his back and kicked a drop punt from the boundary.
The Rats had some chances as well.
However, some desperate defence from Southern Mallee limited the damage to minor scores.
Southern Mallee continued to own territory with the breeze as the deficit was four points.
A 1.9 third term from the Giants saw them go into the last change three points behind.
Matt Walder wanted one last surge from his side.
"I can't want it more than you. These people [around the huddle] can't want it more than you," Walder said.
Southern Mallee's pressure lifted to its first-quarter levels as Liam Nelson took a pair of intercept marks in quick succession.
As both sides settled into the last quarter of 2023, the Rats set up inside its forward 50.
Ararat added two behinds as its lead crept to four points.
A chase-down tackle from Sonny Kettle saw the youngster extend the Rats' lead to 10 points, its first goal since the 26-minute mark of the second term.
The game opened up through the middle period of the quarter.
Ben Taylor and Lou White had chances at goal that ended in minor scores.
A desperate lunge from Flynn Toner kept the Rats' lead outside a goal as Sangster allowed the football to bounce.
Mills sealed the deal for Ararat as the vice-captain extended the lead to 15 after 22 minutes.
The centre-half forward added a second goal of the term as the Rats secured its first WFNL premiership since 2001 with a 21-point win.
Post-game Matt Walder was pleased with the Rats' response after Southern Mallee's fast start.
"The will and grind. Southern Mallee were not going to lay down even though they were going into the breeze [in the last quarter]," Walder said.
Walder credited the club's depth with the Rats breaking a 22-year drought.
"The reserves won as well, so it's a double celebration. It just shows the quality of the list and how solid it is; credit to the club."
