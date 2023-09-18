The sun was shining on the Wimmera's best footballers and netballers as they took to Dimboola Recreation Reserve for WFNL grand final day on Saturday, September 16.
The Ararat Rats claimed the premiership in both the senior and reserve grade football.
Matt Walder's side defeated Southern Mallee by 21 points, whilst the reserves clinged to a two-point win over the Demons.
The early football was dominated by the Horsham Demons, the club took home both the under 14 and 17 premierships, whilst the reserves fell two points short of Ararat.
The Demons also enjoyed a strong day in the netball, the club was represented in six grand finals, and claimed four.
While the Horsham Saints claimed the 13 and under, 17 and under and A grade flags.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.