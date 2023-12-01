Sydney Kings guard Shaun Bruce is preparing for his 300th NBL match.
The former Horsham Hornet is in Perth for the matchup between the Kings and Wildcats on Friday, December 1.
"I'm really grateful to have played in the NBL for this long," Bruce said.
"As a kid, I dreamt of playing one game and I remember that first one like it was yesterday."
Bruce's NBL journey began as a development player with the Cairns Taipans in the 2013/14 season.
The 32-year-old spent four seasons in Cairns before two seasons in Brisbane and one in Adelaide.
"I'm really proud of myself for finding a way to get to this point and ride the wave of highs and lows - it's been a fun journey," Bruce told Kings Media.
Bruce was named the club's captain for the 2023/24 season, his fifth wearing purple and gold.
"Sydney and the Kings have been really good to me and my family, so to celebrate this milestone here means a lot," Bruce said.
"I've been able to have the success I've had here because of the type of people that make up this organisation.
That success includes the Kings' back-to-back championships in 2021/22 and 2022/23.
In his 199 matches, Bruce has scored 1371 points with 640 assists, 528 rebounds, 204 three-pointers and 106 steals.
"The people closest to me are the ones that deserve the recognition honestly," Bruce said.
"From everything mum and dad have sacrificed to make this possible to the support I get from my fiancé Vee."
The round nine fixture between Perth and Sydney tips off at 9:30 pm AEDT.
