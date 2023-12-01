The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham's Shaun Bruce will suit up for his 300th NBL match on December 1

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
December 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney Kings guard Shaun Bruce is preparing for his 300th NBL match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help