Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, the Mail-Times had a chat with the Homers' under 16's cricketer, Hugh Miller.
How long have you been playing for?
This is my ninth year playing. There is only two years between my brother and I, so we played in the backyard a fair bit growing up.
What's your role on the field?
I'm a bowler who likes to bat.
Who do you spend most of your time with around the club?
With having my brother at the club, I'm with him a lot. I also go to school with the majority of my teammates.
As Homers have two Under 16 teams, the friendly rivalry extends to competition.
On November 3, Miller's Homers' Red defeated Homers White by 11 runs.
Do you have a career highlight?
Back in under 12's I took two hat-tricks, so that would be pretty hard to beat individually.
From a team perspective we won a premiership last season, so we're hoping to get back there again.
What impressed you about Australia's Men's Cricket World Cup win?
Maxi's [Glenn Maxwell] 204* and Marsh's 177* were pretty special to watch.
I stayed up and watched the final and I was a bit nervous. But as Travis Head started to make runs it was all good.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.