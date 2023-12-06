Association announces dates announced for 2024 rep netball trials

The Wimmera Football and Netball League and Horsham District Football and Netball League have announced the 2024 representative netball season trials.
WFNL Trials will be held on Wednesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 28, at Horsham Lanes and Games.
Quantong Recreation Reserve will host the HDFNL trials on Sunday, March 3 and Sunday, March 17.
The WFNL will again enter 13 and under, two 15 and under, and 17 and under teams, as the HDFNL will have a team in each age group.
Online nomination forms and further information will be sent to clubs.
Both leagues are also inviting nominations for coaches.
Penelope Manserra, Vernetta Taylor, Anna Lake and Jess Cannane led the WFNL teams in 2023.
Brooklyn Fraser, Melissa Beddison and Sophie Thomas coached the HDFNL sides.
It was a successful representative season for the WFNL's netballers.
After all four teams competed at Echuca in May before the association championships in Bendigo.
The 13 and Under and the 15 and Under Navy teams qualified for the association finals day at the State Netball Centre in June.
Taylor's side were defeated in the final, whilst Manserra's side finished tenth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.