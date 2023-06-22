Two of WFNL's representative teams competed at the Association Finals Day at Melbourne's State Netball Centre on Sunday, June 18.
From its results at the Association Championships in Bendigo on May 21, the 13 and Under squad coached by Penelope Manserra and the 15 and Under Navy side coached by Vernetta Taylor competed against Victoria's best netballers.
Taylor's side would finish in fourth place, but its preparation was not ideal.
In the final training before the event, Ayva Mitchell suffered an injury.
But as Taylor alluded to, it was a versatile squad.
"The team is very versatile, the majority of the players can play multiple positions. How we started the day was not how we ended the day," Taylor said.
From its 12 matches, Taylor's side recorded eight wins, two draws and two losses.
On its way to a final, it defeated Sunraysia, a team they had played on two occasions in the Bendigo tournament.
"It was a wonderful achievement. To be able to get that win on the board was fantastic," Taylor said.
In its final, the WFNL were defeated by Parkville 13-9.
Taylor was extremely proud of the effort, particularly being one squad member short.
"The team showed a lot of resilience. We only had nine players. Most other teams had 10 of 11," Taylor said.
"The players had to play the majority of court time; they showed a lot of resilience and heart. Their fitness really came into play."
As a result, she praised the entire squad for its efforts.
"Without question, it was a full team performance; we couldn't of done it without every single one of those girls. They all played their role, and they all played 100 per cent," Taylor said.
"We breed fierce competitors in the Wimmera. These girls did not take a backwards step. I couldn't have been more proud."
Manserra's side had one win and a draw on its way to a consolation final.
They defeated Ellinbank District 15-6 to finish tenth.
"To maintain the standard of netball across the day was exceptional."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
