WFNL competed at the association championships in Bendigo on May 21

By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 12:00pm
WFNL's 13 and Under and 15 and Under representative teams have qualified for the Association Finals day in Melbourne on June 18. Picture supplied
Following the Echuca tournament on May 14, the WFNL's four representative teams competed in Association Championships in Bendigo on May 21.

