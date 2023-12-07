Young talent named in Netball Victoria Northern Talent Academy squad

The Wimmera will be well-represented in Netball Victoria's Northern Region Talent Academy squad for 2024.
After the trials on November 11, a 25-player squad was announced on December 5, with eight players and an umpire from across the WFNL and HDFNL selected.
From the HDFNL, Georgia Schultz, who in 2023 played for Kalkee and Phoebe Bigham from Jeparit Rainbow were selected.
The WFNL's Maddison Bethune, Cara Tippet, Chelsea Ellis (Horsham Saints), Sienna Manserra (Horsham Demons), Bridie Price (Ararat) and Lili Wilson (Minyip Murtoa) were also successful.
Edenhope Apsley's Georgia Baxter was selected as an umpire.
Training for the academy will begin in late March and will be shared between Echuca and Bendigo.
The process will culminate in the inter-academy tournament at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne on Sunday, July 28.
Netballers from around the Wimmera have been in the news since the end of the 2023 community season.
Eva Manserra and Jorja Clode were selected to trial for the Netball Victoria 17 and Under squad.
Clode was also named in Bendigo's Victoria Netball League 23 and Under squad.
