Young netballers selected to represent Wimmera Mallee at state titles

Some of Wimmera Mallee's most talented junior netballers have been selected to represent the region after the state title teams were announced for 2024.
The under-15 and 17 teams will travel to Bendigo on the March long weekend (9-11) to take on the other 18 regions of Victoria.
The Wimmera Mallee Netball Region confirmed the squads on Thursday, December 21.
Under-15s
Scarlett Abbott, Ruby Gordon, Zarli Knight, Sienna Manserra, Lena Marshman, Jasmine McIntyre, Bridie Price, Olivia Taylor, Hailey Tippet, Emma Uebergang, Ilze Van Zyl, Abbey Wiedermann.
Training partners: Nellie Driller and Maddison Petschel.
Emergency training partner: Marli Arnold.
Coach: Anna Lake.
Assistant coach: Sonia Webb.
Under-17s
Zali Angel, Nekeisha Bastin, Jaylen Benbow, Maddison Bethune, Scarlett Funcke, Abby Griffiths, Phoebe Henderson, Violet McGennisken, Tara McIntyre, Taya Quick, Cara Tippet, Mikaela Wright.
Training partners: Lili Wilson, Ruby Wilson and Adelle Weidermann.
Emergency training partner: Chelsea Ellis.
Coach: Kylie Walsh.
Assistant coach: Sophie Thomas.
