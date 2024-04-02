Demons learn fate after fixture released for women's football season

The Horsham Demons have learned its path for the upcoming Western Victoria Football League season after the release of the fixture.
Both the senior women's and youth girls' squads reached the preliminary final in 2023 and hope to go one step further this season.
The 10-round regular season begins for both squads on Sunday, April 14.
The youth girls play Terand Mortlake at City Oval, whilst the senior women welcome the Warrnambool Blues.
Both sides will not have to wait long to take on the reigning premiers.
The senior women will face Hamilton in round two, and the youth girls will face South Warrnambool in round three.
It has been a strong pre-season for the senior women, who had practice matches against Ballarat League sides Lake Wendouree and Redan.
Meanwhile, the youth girls returned to training in early March.
Round one: Horsham Demons v Warrnambool Blues. Horsham City Oval, Sunday, April 14.
Round two: Hamilton v Horsham Demons. Pedrina Park, Sunday, April 21.
Round three: Horsham Demons v South Warrnambool. Horsham City Oval, Sunday, April 28.
Round four: Cavendish v Horsham Demons. Cavendish Recreation Reserve, Sunday, May 5.
Round five: Horsham Demons v Tyrendarra. Horsham City Oval, Sunday, May 19.
Round six: Warrnambool Blues v Horsham Demons. Reid Oval, Sunday, May 26.
Round seven: Horsham Demons v Hamilton. Horsham City Oval, Sunday, June 2.
Round eight: South Warrnambool v Horsham Demons. Reid Oval, Sunday, June 16.
Round nine: Horsham Demons v Cavendish. Horsham City Oval, Sunday, June 23.
Round 10: Tyrendarra v Horsham Demons. Yumbah Oval, Sunday, June 30.
Round one: Horsham Demons v Terang Mortlake. Horsham City Oval, Sunday, April 14.
Round two: Bye.
Round three: Horsham Demons v South Warrnambool. Horsham City Oval, Sunday, April 28.
Round four: Cavendish v Horsham Demons. Cavendish Recreation Reserve, Sunday, May 5.
Round five: Horsham Demons v Portland Tigers. Horsham City Oval, Sunday, May 19.
Round six: Terang Mortlake v Horsham Demons. Mortlake Recreation Reserve, Sunday, May 26.
Round seven: Bye.
Round eight: South Warrnambool v Horsham Demons. Reid Oval, Sunday, June 16.
Round nine: Horsham Demons v Cavendish. Horsham City Oval, Sunday, June 23.
Round 10: Portland v Horsham Demons. Hanlon Park, Sunday, June 30
