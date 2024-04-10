Junior talent to drive Saints as they prepare for premiership defence

Despite winning the last two WFNL A Grade premierships, the drive to succeed remains strong, according to coach Jess Cannane.
The club has an internal drive as they look at the potential of three straight flags.
The Saints have kept a similar squad to the 2023 season but will have a greater reliance on junior talent.
"We've had lots of good numbers right from the get-go, which has been very handy," Cannane said.
"We have had a really good core group at training, which is always good."
With Erin Martin unavailable for at least the first half of the season, Maddison Bethune will step up in defence, while Jorja Clode and Cara Tippet will continue to be involved.
"They've been in and around the system last year as well," Cannane said.
"It will be nice to help them develop their game but also get them exposed to playing some senior netball."
Talented junior Taya Quick has also joined the club from Natimuk United.
After players returned from summer sporting commitments, the group ramped up its preparation for round one.
The Saints faced Kalkee in a practice match on Thursday, April 4.
"This would be a really nice hit-out now that we're past Easter to get some good numbers and some good sessions in before we play [round one against Stawell]," she said.
A focus for Cannane against the Kees was shoring up the squad's combinations.
"It's our first hit-out outside of our club. So it's always nice to put that to the test, play different teams, and see how our game stands up."
"We're just trying to work on tying up and trying to work out the best combinations moving forward.
"We've got lots of versatility in our players, which is a really nice thing from a coaching point of view. It's just about trying to work out what that looks like on the court and what's going to be the best combination coming into the season."
