Local rivals announce teams for Anzac Day clash | WFNL round two

The Horsham Demons and Saints have announced its senior teams for round two of the WFNL, which will be played on Anzac Day at Horsham City Oval.
The home side has made only one change, with Zak Smith coming in for tall utility Dyson Parish.
Senior coach Ben Knott has made three changes for the Saints after conceding, "It's changing every week; we've had a couple of injuries."
Experienced midfielder Pat Knott, key defender Codi Kenny, and Daniel Ervin will be replaced by Becker Irwin, Bailey Brennan, and Jake Adams.
The first bounce is scheduled for 6.35pm with a full Anzac ceremony preceding the match.
Lineup: Corey Williams, Xavier Pumpa, Zak Smith, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Jeremy Kemp, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Harvey Gunn, Hudson Hair, Jack Dalziel, Brad Hartigan, Brody Pope, Tyler Blake, Ben Janetzki, Matthew Long, Hugo Papst, Jordan Motton, Rhys Barber, Cullen Williams, Ben Lakin
In: Zak Smith.
Out: Dyson Parish.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Sam Clyne, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Judd Wright, Alexander McRae, Jordy Keyte, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Becker Irwin, Adrianne Lupton, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Freddy Frew, Jack Henry, Mitch Martin, Bailey Brennan, Jake Adams.
In: Becker Irwin, Bailey Brennan, Jake Adams.
Out: Pat Knott, Codi Kenny, Daniel Ervin.
