Warriors ready for 'tall and versatile' Roos outfit | WFNL round three

It is a rematch of the 2023 WFNL A Grade first semi-final when Stawell travels to Dimboola for round three on Saturday, May 4.
Warriors co-coach Jemma Clarkson expects a tough challenge when the two sides face off again.
"I felt like they really improved all year and then in finals played some great netball. I'm expecting more of the same on Saturday; I think they'll come out fit and firing," Clarkson said.
The Roos enter the contest after an 18-going win over Nhill, whilst the Warriors held on by five goals over the Burras.
"Minyip Murtoa fought hard all game, and we were able to hang on to the five-goal lead that we built in the third quarter," she said.
Clarkson believes the side is starting to settle into a rhythm three games into its season.
"We're starting to really settle; we're quite a versatile team," she said.
"As much as that works in our favour, we're just finding those right combinations at the moment. The more games we play, the better we're getting at finding what works best for us out on the court."
Clarkson sees the Roos also in a similar vein, with only a few changes from last season.
"They've had a couple of inclusions. But on the whole, their team has stayed pretty similar. So it'll be a really good game," she said.
There will be a focus on slowing the ball down to Dimboola shooters, whether Maddison Marra, Nicole Polycarpou or Olivia Beugeluaar.
"We just need to be able to adapt really quickly to any changes. I think midcourt pressure is going to be really important to stop that feed into a really tall shooter," Clarkson said.
"It's about stopping that ball before it gets to that point."
Ebony Summers has impressed in the opening three matches for Stawell.
The goal shooter has added 89 goals, with a high of 38 on Good Friday.
In other matches, The Burras are still searching for its first win of the season when it hosts Horsham at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
The Demons will look to return to the winners list after its clash with the Saints on Anzac Day.
Southern Mallee faces its longest road trip of the season when it travels to Alexandra Oval.
The Rats are still after its first win, whilst the Thunder are refreshed after the bye.
Whilst fresh off a win over Ararat, Warrack faces the toughest test in the league when it faces Horsham Saints at Coughlin Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.