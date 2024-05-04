The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Warriors hold off Roos in a five-point thriller | WFNL round three

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
Updated May 5 2024 - 11:28am, first published May 4 2024 - 7:38pm
The Stawell Warriors continued its undefeated start to the WFNL with a thrilling 12.10 (82) - 11.11 (77) win over Dimboola in round three of the competition on Saturday, May 4.

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

