Warriors hold off Roos in a five-point thriller | WFNL round three

The Stawell Warriors continued its undefeated start to the WFNL with a thrilling 12.10 (82) - 11.11 (77) win over Dimboola in round three of the competition on Saturday, May 4.
After the final siren, Dimboola had the chance to win the game through key forward Jackson Calder; however, his set shot was pushed to the right.
Take nothing away from the spearhead, as he and Warriors counterpart Cody Driscoll booted six goals each.
Calder was influential in the first term as he kicked two of his side's first three goals.
The Warriors then built its way into the contest.
Jack Walker kicked Stawell's first on the round eight minutes into the term.
Dimboola replied with goals to Dylan Landt and Calder as it opened up a 13-point lead.
The Roos owned time in its forward half, but Stawell made the most of a counterattack through Ash Driscoll to keep in touch.
Cody Driscoll made it two straight for the Warriors as the margin was reduced to eight points at the first change.
Roos senior coach Jack Landt was thrilled with his sides pressure in the first term, with a focus on finishing the first half strongly.
The second term began like the first, with Dimboola owning territory.
However, the Warriors were the first to hit the scoreboard through Cody Driscoll eight minutes into the second.
Jakob Salmi made it four straight goals for Stawell as it took its first lead of the afternoon.
The football then lived in the Warriors' forward half as Dimboola was hemmed in.
The middle of the term was physical as both team's defensive units held firm, which gave the Roos a two-point lead at the long break.
After an early Cody Driscoll goal, both sides had runs of three consecutive goals in the third.
A late Calder goal reduced the margin to a solitary point at the last change.
Stawell senior coach Tom Eckel wanted to his side to grind Dimboola down on defence, whilst continuing to utilise the switch to open up its forward 50.
The Warriors did exactly that early in the last term, as it had two early scoring opportunities.
However, Cody Driscoll and James Sullivan's set shots hit the goal post.
The football continued to live in the Warriors forward half as Ben Davis kicked the first major of the quarter 14 minutes in.
A 50-metre free kick gave Andrew Moore the Roos' first major, which reduced the margin to five points.
Respective key forwards Cody Driscoll and Calder traded goals as Stawell claimed a five-point lead.
The Warriors players would have had their hearts in their mouths as Calder lined up after the siren, but you could tell the result from the crowd's reaction.
Andrew Moore and Dylan Landt finished atop the best for the Roos.
Aiden Graveson and Cody Driscoll featured for Stawell.
Ararat led at every change in its 14.9 (93) - 12.6 (78) win over Southern Mallee at Alexandra Oval.
The Rats held a narrow three-point lead at quarter time before it maintained a double-digit advantage.
On the back of seven goals in round two, Tom Williamson added four against the Thunder.
Luke Spalding and Baydn Cosgriff featured in the best.
Jack Baird, Liam Nelson and Thomas Schumann added two goals for Southern Mallee.
Thunder captain Coleman Schache and Nelson finished atop the best.
Horsham led by two points at the long break, but a five-goal third term gave the Burras the momentum.
Tanner Smith booted seven goals for Minyip Murtoa and was joined by Kade Petering atop the best.
Ryan Kemp kicked three goals for the second-straight week for Horsham.
Kemp featured in the best alongside ruck Billy Carberry.
The Warrack Eagles could not celebrate Jacob Cheney's 300th senior game with a win, as it fell to the Horsham Saints 5.7 (37) - 16.15 (111) at Coughlin Park.
Only six combined goals were kicked in the first half before the Saints added 11 to four in the second.
Nathan Koenig booted five for the home side.
The key forward finished atop the best with captain Angus Martin.
Charlie Wilson added three goals for Warrack.
Defenders Machok Garang and Riley Morrow featured in the best.
Both Gavin Kelm and James Lang booted seven goals in the Saints' reserves big win over the Eagles.
