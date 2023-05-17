The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Four WFNL representative teams competed in Echuca on May 14

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
May 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both Under-15 teams progressed through to the finals of the Echuca tournament on Sunday, May 14. File picture.
Both Under-15 teams progressed through to the finals of the Echuca tournament on Sunday, May 14. File picture.

Some of the WFNL's most talented junior netballers combined to participate in the Echuca tournament on Sunday, May 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.