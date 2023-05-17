Some of the WFNL's most talented junior netballers combined to participate in the Echuca tournament on Sunday, May 14.
An under-13, two under-15 and an under-17 team competed in matches of two seven-minute halves.
The Under-13's, coached by Penelope Manserra, won two of its six matches.
Anna Lake led the Under-15's White to six wins before they were defeated in the semi-finals.
The Under-15's Navy, coached by Vernetta Taylor, had five wins on its way to the grand final, where they were defeated by the Goulburn Valley League 15-8.
Jess Cannane coached the Under-17's to four wins, three draws and a loss in its eight games.
"Overall, I think we finished fifth out of eleven, which is a great start. It was a good opportunity to look at different combinations that we can work towards in the Bendigo tournament on Sunday (May 21)," Cannane said.
Coming into the tournament, Cannane mentioned that a lack of height (compared to other teams) might be an issue.
"It did come to a head in a couple of games," Cannane said.
"We did have to get a little bit creative with some of the combinations just to go with slightly taller combinations."
Sophie Taylor, Sarah Miller and Jorja Clode stood out, according to Cannane.
"Those girls are really pivotal in our combinations going forward. There was lots of opportunities to trial combinations which I will be able to take that knowledge and put it towards Bendigo," Cannane said.
The squad will have a final training session on May 17 before the Bendigo tournament.
"We have one more rep training on Wednesday night. We will look to fine-tune a couple of things and work on some of those learnings that came through and refine a few of our practices," Cannane said.
"Potentially moving into Bendigo, perhaps we start a little bit taller and then make adjustments the other way if need be."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
