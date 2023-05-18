The Wimmera Mail-Times
Big boost for trout fishing as lake gets stocked up

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 19 2023 - 9:00am
Charlie Officer, Trevor Holmes and Chris Spence. Picture supplied.
One of the Wimmera's top trout fishing spots received a boost this week, with thousands of brown trout yearlings stocked into Lake Toolondo.

