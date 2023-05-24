The defending Horsham District Football League premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers are set to tackle the league's 2023 powerhouse side, Harrow-Balmoral.
The Southern Roos will host the Panthers at Harrow Reserve on Saturday, May 27, for round seven of the HDFNL.
The Panthers come into this game off the back of three straight wins, with a points percentage of 191.
It looks as though Rupanyup have shaken off its unsteady start to the season but the side's toughest challenge of the season could lay ahead.
Harrow Balmoral have run past teams with ease so far this season.
The Southern Roos remain unbeaten with a points percentage of 479 after six rounds, on the previous weekend they beat the Laharum Demons by 211 points.
Edenhope Apsley vs. Swifts
The Swifts are set to make the trip out to Edenhope for round seven of the HDFNL where they will take on the Edenhope Apsley Saints.
The team from Stawell carry with them the momentum of two strong home wins over Natimuk United and Pimpinio.
The second half of the Swifts round six game saw the team's game play pay off particularly well, outscoring the Tigers, 77 to 33.
The Edenhope Apsley Saints will be keen to recapture some momentum after two straight losses in rounds five and six against tough opposition.
The Saints currently sit seventh on the HDFNL ladder with three wins and three losses, equal on competition points with Pimpinio and Kaniva Leeor United.
The last time these sides met, scores were tied, 9.7(61) - 9.7(61) in round 10 of the 2022 season.
Kalkee vs. Noradjuha Quantong
Kalkee are set to host the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers at Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 27.
The Bombers take to the road after a resurgent win against the Edenhope Apsley Saints in the previous round.
Noradjuha Quantong's strong season so far see's the team sit firmly in the top four on the HDFNL ladder.
A strong points percentage (145) allows the Bombers to play with the comfort of knowing it is unlikely the side will fall out of the top 6 this round.
Kalkee come into this fixture off the back of a valiant effort in defeat against the defending premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers.
The Kees stout defence made the Panthers work for every scoring shot as the side made the statement they are not to be written off after a tough start to the season.
Kalkee was victorious in the side's last meeting with the Bombers, in a low scoring contest in round 15 of the 2022 season.
Natimuk United vs. Pimpinio
Natimuk United host the Pimpinio Tigers at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
The Rams are coming off the back of the side's first win for the season, over Taylors Lake, and will be looking to carry that momentum into round seven against a tougher opposition.
The Pimpinio Tigers have a precarious perch in the league's top six, sitting ahead of the seventh placed Edenhope Apsley and eighth placed Kaniva Leeor United, holding the advantage by percentage alone.
The Tigers last met the Rams in round 12 of the HDFNL's 2022 season.
With teams finishing that game on 17 goals each, it was decided on minors, giving the Tigers the win by six points.
Jeparit Rainbow vs. Laharum
Laharum head to the north end of the HDFNL to take on the Jeparit Rainbow Storm at Rainbow Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 27.
The Storm have had a strong year, losing only one game in the opening six rounds.
The Demons year has proved tougher, the side sits at the bottom of the HDFNL ladder, winless, with a points percentage of 23.
Laharum were kept to one goal by Jeparit Rainbow when the side's met in round 16 of the 2022 HDFNL.
On that occasion, the Storm kicked 16 majors on the road to a 94-point win.
Taylors Lake vs. Kaniva Leeor United
Taylors Lake will host the Kaniva-Leeor United Cougars at Dock Lake Reserve for round seven of the HDFNL.
It has been over a year since the sides last met, but the round three clash in 2022 could have decided last year's wooden spoon.
The Cougars ended the 2022 season one win ahead of the Lakers, with a percentage advantage just over only six.
KLU's 2023 has already proved as fruitful as the previous year with the side having pickled up wins against the Swifts, Pimpinio and Kalkee.
A winless season for Taylors Lake has been clouded with injury, stifling the momentum brought into the club by its strong off season recruitment.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
