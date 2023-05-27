Warracknabeal-born basketballer Chloe Bibby has been included in the extended squad for the Opals' Asia Cup campaign.
The extended squad of 19 was announced on May 23, ahead of the tournament from June 26- July 2, which will be held in Australia for the first time.
A squad of 12 will be announced closer to the start of the event at Sydney's Quay Centre.
Bibby was recently on the world stage when she represented Australia at FIBA 3x3 Women's Series season opener in Wuhan, China.
The Australian team made it to the event's final held from May 6-7.
This was the first of 22 events of the 2023 series; the series' final will be held in Mongolia in September.
Bibby returned to Australia in 2022 after a college career with Mississippi State and the University of Maryland.
The 24-year-old forward suited up for the Perth Lynx in the 2022/23 WNBL season.
The Lynx made it to the semi-final series, where they were defeated by eventual champions Townsville Fire.
In the 2023 NBL1 South season, Bibby is playing with the Frankston Blues.
Through 11 games of the season, the Blues have a 7-4 record, and Bibby averages 27.3 points per game.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
