The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Warracknabeal basketballer Chloe Bibby makes Opals extended squad

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
May 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
24-year-old Warracknabeal born forward Chloe Bibby has been selected in the Opals' extended squad for the FIBA Asia Cup from June 26 and July 2. picture supplied
24-year-old Warracknabeal born forward Chloe Bibby has been selected in the Opals' extended squad for the FIBA Asia Cup from June 26 and July 2. picture supplied

Warracknabeal-born basketballer Chloe Bibby has been included in the extended squad for the Opals' Asia Cup campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.