The Stawell Warriors have survived a fourth-quarter surge in its round seven WFNL match on Saturday, May 27.
The full-time score at Anzac Park was 9.8.62-13.10.88.
All eyes were on Jason Akermanis at the first bounce as he started at full forward with Paul Summers for company.
The Eagles had the football in its forward half for the opening minutes, but Stawell struck first.
Aiden Graveson converted a set shot in the right forward pocket nine minutes in.
The Warriors kicked its second off the boot of Sclanders in open play before Graveson kicked his second in similar circumstances.
Key forward Joseph McKinnon gave the home crowd something to cheer about when we converted a set shot on a 45-degree angle 22 minutes into the term.
Stawell led by 15 points at the first change.
Running into the breeze in the second term, Eagles coach Daniel Bell wanted more composure.
"We need a little bit of polish running into the wind. We need to be smarter," Bell said.
Akermanis played a key hand in the first major of the second term.
After being awarded a deliberate out-of-bounds free kick, Akermanis centred the kick, which was marked by Bailey Watts 20 metres out from goal.
Bell kicked the Eagles' third goal as the home side started to take the game on through the corridor.
A turnover in the centre square led to Stawell's first of the quarter.
Jack Walker got over the back of the Eagles' defence and kicked on the run from the right forward pocket.
Walker kicked his second less than two minutes later as the Warriors' lead was extended to 20 points.
Stawell forward Mitch Thorp had two shots on goal, one after taking a speccy and one after the half time siren, but could not convert either.
The Warriors led by 28 points at the long break.
Bailey Watts ' second goal opened the scoring six minutes into the third quarter.
Kyle Cheney's fist over the boundary allowed the Eagles' defence to set up behind the football.
Watts marked and converted the set shot from point-blank range.
A 50-metre free kick then gifted Riley Morrow a goal, and Stawell's lead was trimmed to nine points.
Warriors coach Tom Eckel kicked a goal with the outside of his boot before a late goal increased its lead to 28 points at the last change.
Despite running into the breeze, Eckel was pleased with his sides' inside 50 count.
Bell tried to urge his team back into the contest.
The Eagles flew out of the blocks early in the last.
Dylan Watts and McKinnon kicked goals inside the first five minutes to bring the margin back to 16 points.
Warrack continued to utilise the corridor in an attempt to get back on level terms.
There was a slight lull during the midpoint of the quarter.
From there, the Warriors put the result beyond doubt.
Kyon Mellor kicked one of two late goals.
The final margin was 26 points.
Bailey Watts kicked four goals for the home side. Kyle Cheney and Ryam McKenzie were named among the best.
Jack Walker kicked three goals for Stawell.
Eckel racked up possessions across the ground and was joined by Walker atop the best.
In the reserves, Shane Field kicked five goals for the Warriors in its 43-point win.
Ararat Rats v Minyip Murtoa Burras
A nine-goal first term was the catalyst for Ararat's 83-point win over the defending premiers.
In its quarter-time huddle, Rats coach Matt Walder wanted his midfielders to work hard on the inside of the contest and continue to move the ball quickly.
The Burras limited the Rats to a single goal in the second term but could only add one of its own.
The full-time score at Alexandra Oval was 18.13.121- 5.8.38.
Sonny Kettle kicked four goals for the Rats and featured in its best alongside Ben Taylor.
Minyip Murtoa had five individual goal-kickers.
Tanner Smith and Jye Walter were named in the Burras' best; Walter had the matchup with Tom Williamson.
Corey Taylor takes his season tally to 18 goals in the reserves with four, in a two-goal win over the Burras.
Dimboola Roos v Horsham Saints
A four-goal final term from Dimboola was not quiet enough in its clash with the Horsham Saints.
The Roos kicked five goals in the second term before the Saints added five of its own in the third.
The full-time score at Dimboola Recreation Reserve was 11.5.71-12.3.75.
Sam Godden continued to impress in the Roos' forward 50 with three goals.
He joined Aisea Raikiwasa atop the best.
Both Jarrod Garth and Mitch Martin bagged five goals each for the Saints.
Sam Clyne and Patrick Knott were named in the best.
Adrianne Lupton and Robert Walker kicked seven and six goals respectively in the Saints' 171-point win in the reserves.
Nhill Tigers v Sourthern Mallee Giants
Southern Mallee held on at Davis Park in a two-goal win over Nhill.
Kelly Kaugla kicked three goals for the Tigers.
Frazer Driscoll was named in the Tigers' best once again for his work across half-back, Mitchell Dahlenburg joined him.
Benjamin Webster and Lou White kicked two goals each for the Giants.
Liam Nelson and Sam White featured in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
