Storm warning for North Park as JR look to bounce back | HDFNL R10

The Jeparit Rainbow Storm will head to Stawell's North Park on Saturday, June 24 to take on the Swifts in round 10 of the Horsham and District Football Netball League.
Despite sitting second and third over the King's Birthday weekend bye, both the Storm and the Swifts suffered losses in round nine.
The Swifts were kept goalless through three quarters by the Southern Roos, en route to a 116 point loss.
The absence of several key players in the storm line-up proved costly, as the side were beaten by the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
The Swifts have not lost at North Park since round one, and will hope to keep that streak going, as a loss may drop the Baggies out of the league's top six.
With a strong points percentage, a loss is unlikely to shift Jeparit Rainbow from second on the ladder this round, but the side will still be keen to rediscover its winning momentum.
Edenhope Apsley vs. Kalkee
Kalkee will head west to take on the Edenhope Apsley Saints at the Edenhope Football ground.
Both side's come into this fixture with winning momentum; a pair of returns to the Kakee lineup provided a big enough boat to the struggling side to see it win against Pimpinio.
While the Saints led from first points until the final siren against Natimuk United, although a third quarter surge provided a tight fourth quarter battle.
Edenhope Apsley and Kalkee were both finals teams in 2022, but the side's latest meeting occurred in season's fourth round, where Kalkee claimed a four goal victory.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Taylors Lake
In round 10, the Bombers will host Taylors Lake at the Quantong Recreation Reserve one weekend after beating the second placed Jeparit Rainbow on the Storm's home track.
A clear statement was made when the Bombers beat the team many had held as this season's second strongest side.
The Lakers had its run of wins ruthlessly ended in round nine when the side was defeated by the Rupanyup Panthers by 137 points.
Taylors Lake has struggled in 2023, but a match against the Bombers, who now look set to fight for the league's top two, may be too tall a task.
A win is unlikely to see Noradjuha Quantong climb any further up the HDFNL ladder this round, but a loss may leave the side vulnerable to both Edenhope Apsley and Rupanyup.
Pimpinio vs Harrow Balmoral
The next stop for the Harrow Balmoral in the southern Roo's season of drubbings is Pimpinio Sporting Complex, to take on the Tigers.
The King's Birthday weekend bye has not slowed down the Southern Roos, the side's 116 point win over the Swifts pushed its points percentage north of 500.
Round nine's loss to Kalkee was the first time Pimpinio suffered two consecutive defeats and with the strength of Harrow Balmoral's wins, the Tigers are unlikely to avoid a third.
Although, if Pimpinio can secure an upset win, the side may move back into the league's top six.
Rupanyup vs Kaniva Leeor United
Kaniva Leeor United will head to Rupanyup Recreation Reserve to take on the Panthers in round 10.
The Cougars ended a run of losses in round nine, with a 20 point win against the Laharum Demons.
KLU will be keen to continue that winning momentum but a Rupanyup side fresh off a 137 point win may be too great a challenge for the struggling outfit.
Panthers coach and key forward Braydon Ison was in particularly strong form after the league wide by, claiming 10 goals against the Lakers.
A win for Rupanyup could push the side as high as third on the HDFNL ladder while a loss may leave the side vulnerable to the Swifts, who sit one place behind.
Laharum vs Natimuk United
Laharum will host the Natimuk United Rams at Cameron Oval on Saturday, June 24 as the club celebrates its centenary.
Both sides come into this fixture after losses in the ninth round.
A late surge almost gave the Rams the score board advantage as the final quarter neared its end, but two late goals for Edenhope Apsley, ended the side's hopes of a come back win.
Laharum's round nine road trip to Kaniva ended in defeat for the struggling outfit that is still on the hunt for its first win in 2023.
When the two sides last met, it was the Demons who came out the better with a 18.10 (118) - 11.10 (75) win.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
