The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Jeparit Rainbow look to get wind back against Swifts | Horsham District Football R10

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storm warning for North Park as JR look to bounce back | HDFNL R10
Storm warning for North Park as JR look to bounce back | HDFNL R10

The Jeparit Rainbow Storm will head to Stawell's North Park on Saturday, June 24 to take on the Swifts in round 10 of the Horsham and District Football Netball League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.