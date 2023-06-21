The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Football Netball Preview

Giants host Warriors, Tigers battle Roos | WFNL round 10 football

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated June 21 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Stawell Warriors return to action for the first time in three weeks when its travels to Beulah to face the Giants. file picture
The Stawell Warriors return to action for the first time in three weeks when its travels to Beulah to face the Giants. file picture

Southern Mallee Giants v Stawell Warriors

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.