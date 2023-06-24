Chavi Sulic will get to pull on the 'Big V' when he represents the state at the national championships.
On Tuesday, June 13, Sulic was announced in the 12 and Under Boys School Sports Victoria football team to compete at the National Championships in August.
Sulic is the first student from Horsham West to be selected in the 12 and Under Boys team since current Essendon player Ben Hobbs.
Over the last four weeks, Sulic has undergone a rigorous selection process.
First was a trip to Ballarat for the Greater Western Region trials.
Multiple trips were taken to Melbourne before the final selection trials were held on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking because I was playing against most of the best kids in Victoria," Chavi said.
"It was a pretty cool experience, and I improved heaps in the four weeks I played football."
This was the second year that Sulic trialled to gain selection.
In 2022, he trialled as a 'bottom-age' player but did not get further than the Greater Western Region trials.
But in 2023, Sulic has a new role at the representative level that he has not played previously.
Sulic, who plays locally with the Horsham Demons in the WFNL as a forward, has moved to the backline.
"It was completely different, and I'm used to leading and choosing when to lead. But now I'm playing backline, and I'm chasing after the ball and the players," Chavi said.
The national championships are held in Albury from August 6-11.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
