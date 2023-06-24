The Wimmera Mail-Times
Chavi Sulic to represent Victoria in school football national championships

Lucas Holmes
June 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Horsham West Primary Schools' Chavi Sulic has been selected in the 12 Years and Under School Sport Victoria football team to compete at the National Championships in Albury from August 6-11. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Chavi Sulic will get to pull on the 'Big V' when he represents the state at the national championships.

