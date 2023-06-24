Despite kicking into a strong breeze, Nhill had its hands on the football in the opening minutes.
The Tigers had the first two shots on goal; both were minor scores.
Dimboola got its first of the term through coach Jack Landt in transition.
From there, the Roos were extremely efficient inside its forward 50.
Jarryd Dahlenburg kicked Nhill's first late in the term, and the Tigers trailed by 17 points at the first change.
Tigers senior coach Trevor Albrecht was pleased with the start running into the breeze.
"Our pressure is really good," Albrecht said.
"This is our quarter to get the benefits on the scoreboard."
Dimboola had two shots at goal early against the breeze before the Tigers could lock the football in its forward half but could not capitalise.
Both sides played with dare through the centre corridor.
The Roos kicked two important goals against the breeze and took a 28-point lead into the long break.
As both sides took the field for the second half, the Roos got off to a fast start running with the breeze.
Lachlan Mackley roved a contested inside the forward 50 to kick an early goal, and Landt kicked his second after the football got over the back of the Tigers' defence.
Xavier Bone kicked Nhill's second goal after a 50-metre free kick was awarded.
A downfield free kick at the other end of the ground allowed Will Barber to get over the back of Nhill's defence.
The Roos kicked its eleventh goal in the next passage of play as its lead was extended to 52 points at three-quarter time.
Landt was pleased with how his side had adapted to the challenging conditions.
"It wasn't pretty, but it is those times at you've got to do what it takes to get the win," Landt said in the huddle.
The Roos' goal was to get into triple digits to boost its percentage.
However, the Tigers ran out the last term.
The home side added 3.6 in the final term to Dimboola's 2.3.
Drew Schneider kicked three goals for Nhill.
Captain Jarryd Dahlenburg and ruck Austin Merrett featured in the best.
Jack Landt's four goals took his total to 13 for the season.
Aisea Raikiwasa and Ben Miller impressed in defence for Dimboola.
Horsham Demons v Minyip Murtoa Burras
A minute's silence was observed pre-match for the passing of former Demon Kane Symons.
In a low-scoring encounter at Horsham City Oval, Burras prevailed 7.5 (47)-4.11 (35).
The Demons led by five points at the last change, but the Burras kicked the match's final three goals.
Horsham had four individual goal kickers, and Jordan Motton was held goalless for the first time in 2023.
Benjamin Janetzki and Brody Pope featured in the best.
Jye Walter and captain Jae McGrath kicked two goals apiece.
Tanner Smith was named in the best for the sixth time this season, and Warwick Stone was also featured.
Southern Mallee Giants v Stawell Warriors
Zachary Robins starred in Southern Mallee's 27-point win over the Warriors at Beulah Memorial Park.
The Giants were victorious 11.14 (80)-8.5 (53).
Robins kicked five goals and was joined atop the best by midfielder Billy Lloyd.
Aiden Graveson and Kyan Mellor kicked two goals each for Stawell.
Ruck Jarrod Stafford and coach Tom Eckel featured in the best.
Warrack Eagles v Horsham Saints
At Brim Recreation Reserve, Saints key forward Jarrod Garth kicked 10 goals in his side's 75-point win.
The full-time score was 4.5 (29)-16.8 (104).
Warrack had four individual goal kickers, as Joseph McKinnon's season tally rose to 14 goals.
Matthew Johns Lachie Stewart featured atop the best.
Garth's has now kicked 28 goals in his seven matches, four clear of Jordan Motton.
Sam Clyne featured in the best alongside Garth.
In the Reserves, Adrianne Lupton kicked seven goals in the Saints' 128-point win.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
