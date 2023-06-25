Nhill has staged a comeback against its local rivals in round 10 of the WFNL on Saturday, June 24.
The full-time score at Davis Park was 46-42.
Dimboola's defensive pressure was on from the opening whistle.
The Roos forced a turnover from the first centre pass as it scored the first six goals of the match.
When the Tigers entered its attacking third, long passes played into the hands of Roos goal keeper Indy Ward who claimed three intercepts in the first quarter.
As the quarter wore on, Nhill became more patient with the ball in hand.
Dimboola led 14-7 at the first change.
Tigers co-coach Tracey Bell was pleased with how her team responded after the slow start.
"We found our feet in the last few minutes. They caught us out early," Bell said.
It was the home side that came out quickly in the second term.
In its attacking third, the Tigers changed the angle with its passes to give shooters Ruby James and Jenna Scheider the best look at goal.
Not only were they impacting the game with the ball in hand, but Tess McQueen deflected an attempted pass to keep the ball in Nhill's attacking third.
In the other goal ring, the Roos tried to isolate Olivia Jorgensen one out in the post.
Dimboola's lead was reduced to three at half-time.
Co-coach Nicole Polycarpou was after the communication to lift in the second half.
"We can't keep relying on the bench each time. We have to talk to each other out there," Polycarpou said.
With the first three goals of the third term, Nhill erased Dimboola's lead.
A feature of the Tigers' game to this point was its ball movement.
Passes were long out of defence before shorter, sharp passes were the plan in the attacking third.
Scores were level at 32 goals apiece at the last change.
"We were able to peg it all the way back. We have to start again, but you have all the momentum," Bell said in Nhill's huddle.
For the Roos, Polycarpou was after composure.
"Just settle. It [the ball movement] is so rushed, we need to minimise turnovers," Polycarpou said.
The pace of the game lifted early in the fourth-quarter, as did the physicality.
Tigers centre Ellen Bennett showed desperation in defence to keep the ball in play following a deflection.
Both teams went goal for goal in the quarter's early stages.
Nhill's pressure in the attacking third was vital in the closing stages.
The Tigers opened up a 41-39 advantage, and when the full-time whistle sounded, the margin was extended to four goals.
Ellen Bennett and Jenna Schneider featured in the best for Nhill.
Goal defender Holly Ross and captain Billie Barber were included in the best for Dimboola.
Southern Mallee Giants v Stawell Warriors
After a tight three quarters, the game opened up at Beulah Memorial Park.
A combined 26 goals were scored in the fourth term as the Warriors claimed a 40-32 victory.
Steph Thomson shot 20 goals for the Giants.
Jaimee O'Reilly joined Jodie Hayes in the best in only her third A grade game in 2023.
Holly Graveson finished with 22 goals for Stawell.
Graveson featured alongside Lauren Homden in the best.
Warrack Eagles v Horsham Saints
The Horsham Saints produced a 39-goal win at Brim Recreation Reserve.
Briodi McKenzie shot 21 goals for the Eagles.
Jordan Heller featured in the best for the fifth time in 2023 alongside McKenzie.
Jorja Clode produced a 51-goal outing for the Saints.
Her season total is 372 goals in eight matches, 112 goals ahead of Horsham's Georgia Batson in second.
Horsham Demons v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Demons have kept its foot down for four quarters in a 74-32 win over the Burras.
With its cross-town rivals Saints up next on July 2, Horsham scored 20 goals in the fourth term.
Georgia Batson finished with 42 goals.
Wing defender Romi Miller and goal defender Ebony Salter featured in the best.
Maddison Morgan shot 17 goals for the Burras.
Lucy Brand and Meg Cashin were included in the best for Minyip Murtoa
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
