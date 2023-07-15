The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Goal kicking masterclass sees Horsham Saints defeat SMG | WFNL round 13

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:17pm, first published July 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 10-goal haul from Mitch Martin has seen the Horsham Saints defeat Southern Mallee in round 13 of the WFNL on Saturday, June 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.