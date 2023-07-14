Eight Wimmera footballers have been selected by AFL Western Districts to represent the GWV Rebels in the 2023 V/line cup tournament in September.
29 of the region's best best under 15 footballers were invited to Ararat to participate in trials for the tournament during the June/July school holidays with two girls and six boys selected.
Lara Purchase and Abbey Wiedermann from the Horsham Demons Female Football Club will play in the girls squad.
In the 2023 WVFFL season, Purchase has played in eight matches with the Demons.
Purchase has featured in the best on four occasions and has kicked three goals.
The Demons sit in second place on the Under 18 Women's ladder with two rounds remaining.
Purchase has also played six matches for Nhill in the Under 14s.
In 2021 Purchase was selected to represent Victoria's inaugural Under 12s Victoria Blue girls football team.
Wiedermann has played in five games for the Demons in 2023 and has featured in the best on one occasion.
Khloe Wilson and Jamie-Lee Burton play in the Ballarat Football Netball League with the Ballarat Storm.
Skyla Ralph plays with the Portland Tigers in the WVFFL.
Wilson has featured in 13 games in the Under 16 Youth Girls competition, kicked 12 goals and finished in the best on five occasions.
Burton has played 11 games in the youth girls' competition.
So far in 2023, Burton has featured in the best four times and has kicked two goals.
Ralph has featured in 10 games for the Tigers.
In 2023, Ralph has kicked three goals and has three best six finishes.
Making the Rebels' boys V/line cup squad is Jack Henry (Horsham Saints), Max Inkster (Warrack Eagles), Reggie Jenkins (Ararat), Oliver Potter, Archie Elliot and Ethan Worthy (Horsham Demons).
Henry has played in eight of the Saints' 11 games as they sit in second place on the Under 17s ladder.
He has kicked 14 goals and has featured among the best in seven out of eight matches.
Inkster has played both junior and senior football in 2023.
In three under 17s matches, Inkster has kicked five goals and featured in the best twice.
Inkster has added eight Seniors' matches this season, he has booted five goals and appeared in the best on two occasions.
2023 has seen Jenkins play eight games in the under 17s, kicking six goals and earning seven best player nods as the Rats sit in third position on the Under 17s ladder.
Potter is another player who has played junior and senior football in 2023.
He has kicked 20 goals in 12 matches as the Demons sit atop the Under 17s ladder, he has featured in the best on four occasions.
Potter has also played in the Reserves in rounds nine and 10.
Elliott averages just shy of a goal a game in the under 17s for the Demons, having kicked nine goals in 10 matches.
He also featured in the best on two occasions.
Worthy has also been a consistent scoring threat for the Demons.
In 2023 Worthy has kicked nine goals in 10 matches and has appeared in the best five times.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
