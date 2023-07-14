The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Best young Wimmera footballers selected for GWV Rebels' 2023 V/Line Cup squads

John Hall
Lucas Holmes
By John Hall, and Lucas Holmes
Updated July 14 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight Wimmera footballers will represent the GWV Rebels in September's V/Line Cup tournament. Picture file
Eight Wimmera footballers will represent the GWV Rebels in September's V/Line Cup tournament. Picture file

Eight Wimmera footballers have been selected by AFL Western Districts to represent the GWV Rebels in the 2023 V/line cup tournament in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.