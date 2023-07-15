The Rupanyup Panthers secured a nail biting victory against the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers at Quantong Recreation Reserve in round 12 of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, July 15.
The Panthers fought the tide as Noradjuha Quantong surged into the lead in the final minutes of the game.
Taking advantage of a free kick while two points down, Rupanyup scored a crucial major and held the Bombers off till the siren.
The finals score read 11.10 (76) - 9.17 (71) in favour of the Panthers, with the Bombers left ruing inaccuracy when looking to the posts.
While Noradjuha Quantong dominating the on field contest for much of the game, the side fell apart in the offensive end of the field.
Rupanyup were unable to move the ball past the wing for much of the opening quarter, but Noradjuha Quantong struggled to move inside 50, forcing the side to take long shots at goals that would end up flying wide.
Rupanyup took control in the second quarter and by half time, the Panthers had an eight point lead.
Late back to the field after the break, Noradjuha Quantong's warm up was compromised and the Panthers were ready to take full advantage.
All the game flowed the way of the visitors for the first 20 minutes of the term before the Bombers could hit back.
But, when the Bombers hit back, they followed it up with a couple more majors.
Momentum in the fourth term shifted back and forth repeatedly, but in the end the Panthers claimed the win.
Rupanyup's Braydon Ison kicked four goals to top the game's scoring, while Noradjuha Quantong's most prolific was Cam Bruce who slotted three.
Natimuk United vs Harrow Balmoral
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos winning margin falls just short of 150 points as this season's dominant side defeats the Natimuk United Rams, 30.15 (195) - 7.5 (47), at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
The Southern Roos kicked six goals in each quarter of the first half before ramping the offensive efforts up in the second half.
The side kicked 10 majors in the third and closed the game out with eight.
Meanwhile, the Rams two goal first and fourth quarters were the side's strongest but the side were no match for Harrow Balmoral.
A week off for Simon Close in round 11, followed by the bye weekend, has not halted the star's momentum, he kicked nine goals for Harrow Balmoral to be the league's top scorer this round.
Kalkee vs Jeparit Rainbow
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm show the league the strength of the club's depth as the side went into the game missing several star players.
The Kee's scored five goals in the match, with the fourth quarter being the only one to see the side slot multiple majors.
By contrast, the Storm had posted five by half time, with a four goal third quarter the side's strongest.
Kalkee only lost the final quarter by three points, but at the final siren, Jeparit Rainbow held a definitive advantage, 12.12 (84) - 5.10 (40).
The Storm's Javadd Anderson was the game's top scorer with three goals.
Edenhope Apsley vs Taylors Lake
When Edenhope Apsley and Taylors Lake met in round two of this year's HDFNL, the Lakers made it seem like they could win at times.
This time, Edenhope Apsley gave the Lakers no chances at the Edenhope Football Ground.
With eight goals in the opening term, the Saints piled on 52 points while keeping Taylors Lake without reward.
The Lakers snagged a solitary point in the second quarter, but by half time, the Saints had a lead on 71.
Taylors Lake enjoyed a more fruitful second half but Edenhope Apsley proved to strong for the struggling outfit, the Saints would win 18.24 (132) - 3.4 (22).
Edenhope Apsley's Cleve Hughes top scored with eight majors.
Pimpinio vs Kaniva Leeor United
Kaniva Leeor United have possibly seen the last of its finals hopes disappear as the Pimpinio Tigers defeated the Cougars, 14.14 (98) - 8.3 (51), at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
A four goal opening quarter saw the Tigers snag a 10 point lead at the first change, and with each quarter, that margin grew.
By halftime the margin was 22 points, and by the final change it was 32.
A goalless fourth quarter gave the Cougars no aid as the final siren neared.
Pimpinio's Jason Westley, Nick Groves and Frederick Frew each claimed three goals, but kLU's Beau Nunan was the games most prolific scorer, with four.
Swifts vs Laharum
With five goals, to Laharum's none, in the opening quarter the Swifts wasted no time building its lead at Stawell's North Park.
The Baggies led by 33 points at the first break.
But, while Laharum has been no stranger to being left in the dust as the opposition side race's away, the Demons posted a comeback in the second term.
The side kicked five goals to win the quarter, but fell short of stealing the lead.
The Swifts took back the momentum in the third quarter and rode it all the way to the final siren.
the final score favoured the Baggies 17.10 (112) - 6.9 (45).
Angus Murray and Seth Blake shared success in the goal square with five goals each.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
