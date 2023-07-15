The Wimmera Mail-Times
Rupanyup win close contest against Noradjuha Quantong | HDFNL round 12

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:20pm, first published July 15 2023 - 8:00pm
The Rupanyup Panthers secured a nail biting victory against the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers at Quantong Recreation Reserve in round 12 of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, July 15.

