Efficient shooting and shout defence was the key to Stawell's round 13 WFNL victory over Dimboola on Saturday, July 15.
The full-time score at Dimboola Recreation Reserve was 39-55.
It was goal for goal early before a Lisa Fleming interception swung the momentum in the Warriors' favour.
Stawell scored the next five goals to take a 2-8 lead.,
The home side scored the next four goals, returning the margin to two.
At quarter-time, Stawell led 13-7.
Roos co-coach Ant Toet wanted her side to make sure of its passes.
"Let's tidy up our passing. Look a little bit shorter," Toet said.
Look down the court before we look across."
Dimboola started quickly in the second term.
Olivia Jorgensen started to work her way into the game after being kept at arm's length by Lisa Fleming in the first quarter.
Without the ball, the Roos' defensive pressure lifted, which started in its attacking third.
In Stawell's defensive third, Meg Walker started to dominate.
Fleming caused several turnovers, then launched counterattacks.
In Dimboola's defensive goal ring, Holly Ross and Indy Ward made it difficult for Dakota Cosson and Ebony Summers to get clean looks at the goal.
At half-time, the Warriors led 26-18.
Stawell coach Tessa O'Callaghan was thrilled by the defensive effort in the first half.
"Defenders did such a great job down there. You hardly gave away anything," O'Callaghan said.
"Keep up the positivity out there. It's paying off, and we're getting rewarded for it."
The Roos scored three of the first four goals in the third term.
Its defence would press the Warriors when they were on the ball.
Dimboola would stream through the middle of the court if turnovers were created.
The Roos closed the margin to four goals mid-way through the third term.
Jorgensen continued to find space in the goal ring as she provided a focal point in the attacking third.
O'Callaghan and centre Jemma Clarkson found space on the wings at the other end of the court.
At three-quarter time, Stawell led 40-33.
Toet attempted to inspire her side at the last change.
"You guys got within four [goals]. You've got to believe that you can do it," Toet said.
"Everyone give it their all in the last quarter."
The Warriors used its patience around the goal ring early in the final quarter.
This allowed Summers and Cosson to have better looks at goal.
As a result, they were extremely efficient inside the ring.
Once Stawell broke through the Roos' defensive pressure, the Warriors opened up a 16-goal margin by full-time.
Olivia Jorgensen shot 31 goals for the Roos.
Goal defender Holly Ross joined Jorgensen in the best.
Meg Walker starred at wing defender for the Warriors.
She was joined by Dakota Cosson, who shot 37 goals.
Horsham Saints survived a slow start to defeat Southern Mallee by 35 goals.
The Giants led by three goals at the first change before the Saints kicked into gear.
A 27-10 second term proved vital for the 88-53 win.
Jorja Clode shot 53 goals for Jess Cannane's side.
Wing Attacker Megan Byrne was joined in the best by Maddison Bethune.
Bethune featured in a reshuffled defence with Erin Mellington unavailable.
Giants co-coach Steph Thomson shot 33 goals.
Thomson is entrenched in the top 10 for goal throwing in 2023, with 242 in total.
Nhill has leapfrogged Dimboola into fourth on the A grade ladder with a 51-31 win over Warrack.
The lead steadily increased after a tight first term where the Tigers led 9-6.
The Tigers had its tightest defensive performance in the third as it restricted the Eagles to six goals.
With percentage crucial in the battle for the top five, Nhill had its most efficient quarter in the goal ring in the final term with 15 goals.
Horsham Demons have maintained its four-point lead over Stawell in second place on the ladder with a 68-38 win over the Rats at Alexandra Oval.
The two sides face each other in round 17 of the competition, while Ararat faces local rivals Stawell in round 14.
The Rats will be hoping for a repeat of its Good Friday match.
Ararat got the 35-27 win in wet conditions.
The rivals will face off at Stawell's North Park on this occasion.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
