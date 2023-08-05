The Horsham Saints came away with a 45-point win over Dimboola in round 16 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 5 in Elliot Braithwaite's 200th senior match.
When the full-time siren blew at Coughlin Park, the score was 15.10 (100)-7.13 (55).
Jacob O'Beirne and Mitch Martin kicked two goals each in the first quarter as Hayden Walters and Jonathon Ross replied for the Roos.
The Saints led by three goals at the first change.
Despite the slow start, Roos coach Jack Landt was happy with the response.
Landt wanted to be cleaner around the football, so he pushed his better players into centre bounces.
Whilst in defence, Aisea Raikiwasa was freed of the match-up on Jarrod Garth.
Will Brennan kicked three of the Saints' five second-quarter goals as the football lived in its forward half.
Ross' second came after the Roos moved the football from full-back, as Dimboola started to run and carry through the corridor.
The Saints led by 44 points at the long break.
Dimboola fired out of the blocks in the third term.
The football was locked into its forward half as the inside 50s mounted.
Goals to Landt and Walters were split by Saints key forward Jarrod Garth.
The home side's lead was 34 points at the last change.
Despite being in a commanding position, Saints coach Ben Knott was displeased with the third-quarter showing.
"This is how it will be when we get to finals. Every quarter is going to be hot," Knott said.
" I want us to be tighter, and our pressure needs to lift."
Garth had three early shots on goal early in the fourth term, all resulted in minor scores.
Gage Wright kicked the first major of the quarter before Landt kicked a great crumbing goal.
Landt roved a marking contest at centre-half forward as he finished on the run for the Roos' sixth goal.
Garth then lowered his eyes from well within range as Martin added his fourth and fifth goals of the afternoon.
Matthew Rosier added a consolation goal, but with the loss, the Roos have its top-three hopes dashed.
Mitch Martin's five goals see him one short of 50 with two matches remaining in the regular season.
Jacob O'Beirne and Patrick Knott featured in the best.
Jack Landt, Jonathon Ross and Hayden Walters kicked two goals.
Ben Miller and Billy Hayes finished atop the best.
Hayes has been featured in the last five matches.
Matthew Combe booted seven and Adrianne Lupton added five in the Saints' 88-point reserves' win.
Southern Mallee Giants v Nhill Tigers
Despite inaccurate shooting, Southern Mallee has held on to a two-goal win over Nhill and secured a second chance for the finals.
The full-time score at Beulah Memorial Park was 9.14 (68)-8.8 (56).
With only two points the margin at the last change, the Tigers only managed 0.2 to the Giants' 1.6.
Jackson Fisher, Angus McSweyn and Kai Sheers kicked two goals.
Fisher joined Billy Lloyd atop the best.
Wallace Wheaton finished with three goals for the Tigers.
Frazer Driscoll and Nathan Alexander featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Ararat Rats
Ararat has defeated Minyip Murtoa for the second time this season on the back of another clinical first quarter.
The full-time score at Minyip Recreation Reserve was 3.10 (28)-14.15 (99).
The Rats kicked four goals in the first term to the Burras' one behind.
A further five goals in the third term sees Ararat only two games away from an undefeated regular season.
Will Holmes, Jae McGrath and Tanner Smith were the Burras' goal kickers.
Nic Ballagh and Tyler Pidgeon finished atop the best.
It is the second consecutive 10-goal win over a top-five side for the Rats.
The Rats host the second-placed Horsham Saints in the penultimate round of the WFNL regular season.
Stawell Warriors v Warrack Eagles
A six-goal haul from Paul Summers propelled the Warriors to a 36-point win over Warrack.
The full-time score was 11.17 (83)-7.5 (47) at North Park.
Tommy Williams was the other multiple goal kicker for the Warriors.
Sean Mantell joined Summers atop the best.
Ryan McKenzie and Joseph McKinnon kicked three goals for the Eagles.
Both featured in the best alongside Dylan Watts and Kyle Cheney.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
