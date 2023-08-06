The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Saints defeated Dimboola in top four clash | WFNL round 16 netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 6 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Saints showed off its scoring power in its 38-goal win over Dimboola in round 16 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.