Horsham Saints showed off its scoring power in its 38-goal win over Dimboola in round 16 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 5.
The full-time score at St Brigid's Stadium was 83-45.
It was an end-to-end start to the contest as both sides maintained parity on the scoreboard.
The ladder leaders built an 11-6 lead midway through the term before the Roos pegged them back.
At the first change, the Saints led by four goals.
Roos co-coach Ant Toet was pleased with her sides' defensive pressure.
"The pressure going into their goal ring is amazing," Toet said.
"Don't try and go cross-court too much going out of defence. We've got that little give and go, which is working well."
In the second term, the matchup of Olivia Jorgensen and Erin Mellington came to the fore.
At the other end of the court, Indy Ward and Holly Ross showed their talent against the league's highest-scoring attack.
The Saints took a 35-26 lead at the half, but coach Jess Cannane was not impressed.
"We're lucky to be leading. We are not controlling the ball and are allowing them [Dimboola] to be in the contest," Cannane said.
The Saints responded out of the break and scored the first five goals of the term.
Changing angles in the attacking third was a key to the run.
As the game started to open up, the turnovers increased, and the Saints took full toll as they exploded through the middle of the court.
With the lead 25 goals at the last change, Toet did not want her side to drop its heads.
"We've worked all year to believe in ourselves. Let's work in the fourth quarter because that wasn't us [in the third]," Toet said.
"Let's get back to that second quarter where we made them change their game plan."
The Saints lifted the pressure around the court, allowing only 19 second-half goals.
Jorja Clode shot 55 goals for the Saints.
Olivia Jorgensen continues her outstanding run of form with 42 goals.
Stawell Warriors v Warrack Eagles
Stawell and Warrack have played out the first draw of the 2023 WFNL A Grade season.
The full-time score at North Park was 47-47.
The Eagles led at every change, with the Warriors coming from two goals down to share the points.
Ebony Summers shot 26 goals for the Warriors.
Coach Tessa O'Callaghan and Holly Graveson featured in the best.
Amber O'Connor scored 26 goals for the Eagles.
Charlie Inkster and Briodi McKenzie were named in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Ararat Rats
The Rats have come from eight goals down at half-time to defeat the Burras at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
Scores were level at three-quarter time, with Ararat taking the 42-46 win.
Maddison Morgan shot 25 goals for the Burras and joined shooting partner Jessie Newell in the best.
Laney McLoughlan finished with 25 goals and featured in the best with wing defender Julia Harricks.
Southern Mallee Giants v Nhill Tigers
The Tigers have closed within four points of rivals Dimboola in fourth with a seven-goal win over Southern Mallee at Beulah Memorial Park.
With scores level at half time, Nhill built a lead in the second half.
The full-time score was 38-45.
Steph Thomson shot 26 goals for the Giants and joined Jaimee O'Reilly in the best.
Sydney Thorogood continued her form since her return in round 13, and she finished with 36 goals.
Thorogood featured in the best with Jasmine Talbot.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
