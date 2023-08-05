The HDFNL top six is now set in stone, with one round still to play.
Despite Edenhope Apsley suffering a 50 point loss to the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers, Pimpinio has run out of time to close the gap and the Saints are now assured of a finals berth.
Pimpinio vs Swifts
Needing a win to keep its finals hopes alive, the Pimpinio Tigers hosted the Swifts at the Pimpinio Sporting Complex for round 15 of the HDFNL on Saturday, August 5.
The Swifts took control quickly in the first half.
The Baggies found it easier to push into the forward 50 and when there, the side was reliable at coming away with points.
By contrast, Pimpinio had few chances in range of the goals, and the Baggies defenders turned them around with ease.
The Swifts dominated the opening quarter both in the contest and on the field, taking a 16 point advantage into first change.
Spurred on by an impassioned quarter time huddle, led by coach, Clint Burdett, Pimpinio stepped things up in the second term.
Adding to its one in the first quarter, Pimpinio kicking four in the second.
The Tigers looked more competitive, but a six goal quarter saw the Swifts push further ahead before halftime.
In the third quarter, Pimpinio's Jason Westley was a sure thing when given space in the forward 50, he kicked two goals in open play, but the Swifts still bounded away.
The Swifts kicked seven in the third quarter and another five in the fourth to hold a 61 point advantage at the final siren.
The final score favoured the Swifts 21.9 (135) - 11.8 (74).
The Swifts' Matthew Healy and Seth Blake shared top scoring honours with seven goals each.
Meanwhile Swift's young gun, Austin Giusa, kicked his 92nd goal in the under 17s competition, and with eight goals in the seniors this season, his total contribution to the Baggies in 2023 now sits at 100 goals.
Edenhope Apsley vs Noradjuha Quantong
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have given the Edenhope Apsley Saints little respite on the latter side's horror run home in this year's HDFNL season.
The Bombers won all four quarters of football at the Edenhope Football Ground, and kept the Saints goalless in the fourth quarter to win 16.6 (102) - 7.10 (52).
Both teams were most prolific in the third quarter, with the Saints three goal effort being outdone by Noradjuha Quantong's six.
Noradjuha Quantong's Brock Orval led the way for the Bombers scoring, he kicked six goals while the rest of the team's scoring was shared between seven teammates.
Kalkee vs Rupanyup
A blow out win against fellow bottom of the table team, Kaniva Leeor United, in round 14 has proven to not be just a flash in the pan for Kalkee.
With victory against the other side of the 2022 grand final Rupanyup, the Kees are showing the league what this season could have been for last year's runners up.
Kalkee took the lead in the first quarter, creating plenty of scoring opportunities, and despite only claiming two goals from the side's nine scoring shots, it was enough to lead Rupanyup's one goal quarter by 10 points.
Scoring remained tight in the second quarter, with Kalkee extending its lead by three points.
Rupanyup won the third term, narrowing the margin to five points, and after an tied fourth term, Kalkee claimed the win 10.13 (73) - 9.14 (68).
Kalkee's Jasper Gunn top scored with four goals.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Kaniva Leeor United
The Kaniva Leeor United Cougars have tumbled down the HDFNL ladder since its finals hopes were shattered, following a blow out loss to the Jeparit Rainbow Storm, the Cougars now sit 10th.
Jeparit Rainbow stayed on top of the Cougars through all four quarters.
The Storm's lowest scoring quarter was the first, with the side kicking only six goals.
Jeparit Rainbow kicked eight majors in the second quarter, seven in the third and nine in the fourth.
At the final siren, Jeparit Rainbow had won 30.20 (200) - 2.5 (17).
KLU's only goals came in the first quarter.
Jeparit Rainbow's Peter Weir topped the Storms scorers, he kicked seven, while teammates Thomas Clarke and Nicholas Yarran each kicked five.
Harrow Balmoral vs Laharum
As many Horsham District football fans would have predicted, the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have dealt the Laharum Demons a convincing defeat in round 15 of the HDFNL.
The Southern Roos had control through all four quarters of football at Balmoral Recreation Reserve to win at the game ending siren, 22.13 (145) - 5.2 (32).
With six goals, the second and third quarters were the Southern Roos best, while Laharum's first and third quarters were its best with two goals in each.
Harrow Balmoral's Simon Close kicked six goals to be the games top goal scorer.
Quentin Willmott in the Southern Roos reserves also had a day to celebrate, as the experienced campaigner kicked seven majors.
Natimuk United vs Taylors Lake
After a dominant performance at the Natimuk Showground, the Natimuk United Rams celebrated a blowout win in front of the club's home faithful, defeating Taylors Lake 20.19 (139) - 5.6 (36).
Despite the Lakers low scoring result, the side did manage to avoid a goalless term.
The Lakers scored one goal in the first quarter, two in the second and one either side of the third quarter break.
The Rams were most prolific in the second term, with the side splitting the posts eight times and pushing out to a 52 point lead as teams returned to the sheds at halftime.
Natimuk United's Nathan Koenig had a particularly strong showing, kicking 11 goals for the Rams and topping the scoring for the round.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
