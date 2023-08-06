The Horsham Demons have fallen one win short of a second consecutive WVFFL grand final appearance.
Horsham came up against the 2022 premiers Hamilton at Stawell's North Park in the preliminary final.
The full-time score was 4.1 (25)-8.5 (53).
Hamilton owned time in its forward half as the Demons were held goalless in the first half as the Kangaroos' lead was 31 points.
Shannon Cross and Dellie Brown kicked goals in the third term, as the margin was 27 points at the last change.
Demons key forward Kayetlan Harris booted two early goals in the fourth term, but the Kangaroos had every answer.
The margin at full-time was 28 points.
Goal kickers: K. Harris 2, D. Brown, S. Cross.
Best: D. Brown, D. Pike, M. Huggins, E. Treloar, S. Cross, H. Smith.
Coming into the match with a fractured arm, Jedah Huf played out the contest with her left arm in a cast.
Hamilton Kangaroos 8.5 (53)
Goal kickers: C. McGrath 3, H. Biddle-Maitland, M. Chun, E Horsnell, E. Lynch, E. Thurman.
Best: M. Chun, E. Horsnell, C. McGrath, H. Biddle-Maitland, E. Thurman, E. Pitts.
Hamilton will face the undefeated South Warrnambool on Sunday, August 13.
HDFNL football: Swifts crush Tigers, Saints finals assured | HDFNL round 15
The score was 3.1 (19)-6.3 (39) at full-time.
Horsham Demons 3.1 (19)
Goal kickers: V. McGennisken 2, S. Abbott.
Best: S. Abbott, A. Woodward, A. Isin. G. Arnel, L. Ferguson.
Terang Mortlake Bloods 6.3 (39)
Goal kickers: A. Glossop 5, L. Dixon.
Best: L. Johnson, S. Curran, T. Bell, A. Glossop, M. Newell. L. Dixon.
The unbeaten South Warrnambool will face Terang Mortlake in the grand final on Sunday, August 13.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
