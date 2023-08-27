Dimboola has defeated local rivals Nhill in the WFNL elimination final at Alexandra Oval.
The full-time score was 53-41.
It was an end-to-end start as both sides kept its centres.
Hannah Dubois was preferred at centre for the Roos, whilst Billie Barber partnered Olivia Jorgensen in the attacking circle.
The Tigers moved the ball quickly around its goal ring to shift Indy Ward and Holly Ross.
Nhill shooter Sydney Thorogood also provided pressure in the front court to keep the ball in the Tigers' attacking third.
Dimboola led by a goal at the first change.
"It's looking good. We're working well into the ring," Roos co-coach Nicole Polycarpou said.
We're looking strong; there's just a couple of small things to tidy up."
The Tigers made a tactical change to start the second term; Thorogood was moved into the defensive goal ring to match up with Jorgensen.
Jenna Schneider was bought into partner Ruby James.
The physical nature of the contest continued as Nhill looked to chip away at the Roos' lead.
As the quarter wore on, Jorgensen became more dominant, and she finished with 13 goals for the term.
The Roos led by eight goals at the long break.
Nhill wanted to clean up its ball movement heading into the second half.
The end-to-end nature of the game continued.
In worrying signs for the Tigers, mid-courter Jasmine Talbot limped off late in the third term with a left leg injury.
Dimboola extended its lead to 10 goals at the last change.
The message was simple in the Roos' huddle "Settle and keep possession."
Despite some counter-attacking moves started by the defensive desperation from Ellen Bennett, Dimboola headed to a semi-final clash with Stawell with a 12-goal win.
Jorgensen finished with 42 goals and was named in the best with Holly Ross.
Ruby James shot 25 goals for the Tigers.
Tess McQueen and Jasmine Talbot finished in the best.
