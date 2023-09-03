The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Saints defeat Demons, advance to grand final | WFNL SF2 netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated September 3 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Saints are one step away from completing an undefeated season after a five-goal win over Horsham Demons in the WFNL second semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.