Horsham Saints are one step away from completing an undefeated season after a five-goal win over Horsham Demons in the WFNL second semi-final.
When the full-time siren blew at Anzac Park, the score was 53-48.
The Saints flew out of the blocks.
Two turnovers were created as the minor premiers added the first three goals.
Horsham responded with the next three as the pressure in each attacking third was high.
The Demons gained momentum during the middle of the quarter as it opened up a two-goal lead.
Tiff Hier's side took a 15-13 lead at the first change.
WFNL football: Giants hand Rats its first loss | WFNL SF2
This is what we want; the intensity is really good," Hier said in the Demons huddle.
It was the goal for goal early in the second term as the Demons maintained a two-goal lead.
The Saints moved the ball quickly in transition as it looked to break up Horsham's possession-based game.
Scoring was back to even as the Saints gained a two-goal lead at half-time.
Patience was key for the Saints in its huddle.
"We just have to keep our heads. Our patience is great. We're not forcing it, we're holding it," Said Saints defender Erin Mellington.
HDFNL football: Surging Storm rolls into grand final | HDFNL prelim
The Saints employed short passes in its attacking third to limit the Horsham defence's intercepting ability.
Horsham made some tactical changes midway through the third term.
With Marnie Lehmann struggling with a lower leg injury, Romi Miller moved to goal defender.
Jedda Heard slid back to goal keeper, with Grace Manserra coming onto the court to play centre.
The Saints opened a six-goal lead before a late flurry from the Demons reduced the lead to three at the last change.
"The last five minutes of the quarter was a great effort," Hier said.
Let's lift our heads; we can do this. We've got fresh legs on now, you can run it out," captain Georgie Carberry said.
The intensity lifted in the mid-court early in the fourth term.
Saints extended its lead to six goals as a result of strong defence.
However, similar to late in the third quarter, Horsham's efficiency in its goal ring brought the score back to two goals.
On this occasion, the Saints had a response as it re-opened a five-goal lead at full-time.
Horsham now waits for the result of the first semi-final between Stawell and Dimboola at Beulah on Sunday, September 3.
Jorja Clode shot 44 goals from 53 attempts.
Centre Ashlee Grace joined Clode in the best.
Georgia Batson added 27 goals from 35 attempts.
Georgie Carberry and Romi Miller featured in the best.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.