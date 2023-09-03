The Dimboola Roos defeated the Stawell Warriors in the WFNL A Grade netball first semi-final at Beulah Memorial Park on Saturday, September 3.
Both sides were moving the ball quick and efficiently in the opening quarter.
The Warriors opting often for short, fast passes, while Dimboola looked to go long, in search of open space.
The Warriors were the first side to hit its stride, Stawell pushed into the lead and held it until quarter time.
The Roos early momentum was slow going as the side struggled to find goals through goal attack, Billie Barber, she only scored two goals from her four shots.
A good quarter from Barber's offensive partner, Olivia Jorgensen, kept the Roos in the contest but things looked bleak for Dimboola when teams came together at the early break.
The injection of Ant Toet at Dimboola's centre helped slow Stawell's momentum.
The Roos closed the gap early, and for much of the term, the sides were level, trading goal for goal.
With scores tied at half time, 25-25, the game looked set to finish in a tense arm wrestle, but, the Roos took command in the third quarter, and marched into the lead.
Both side's defensive units showed great athleticism throughout the game as players had a willingness to leap after the ball in hopes to snatch it mid flight and force a turnover.
In the third quarter, Jorgensen proved herself to be a reliable asset for Dimboola when looking to the ring.
The Roos mid court afforded her 13 shots, while two early looks missed 11 caught the inside of the net.
Dimboola's attacking play was focused through Jorgensen as Barber was only given 11 looks at the ring through the game, turning eight into goals.
Dimboola surged to the lead in the third quarter, winning the term by eight goals, and the side extended that margin by one in the fourth.
At the final siren, Dimboola held a nine goal advantage, winning 69-51.
The Roos will go go on to a preliminary final showdown with the Horsham Demons on Sunday, September 10, at Nhill's Davis Park.
