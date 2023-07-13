Netballers from the WFNL and HDFNL have been selected to trial for the Netball Victoria 2024 Talent Academy and State Team programs.
Netball Victoria conducts Talent Identification during Netball Victoria competitions and tournaments.
The HDFNL and WFNL representative teams participated in the Echuca tournament on Sunday, May 14, and the Association Championships in Bendigo on Sunday, May 21.
WFNL's 13 and Under, as well as the 15 and Under Navy teams, competed at the Association Finals Day at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne on Sunday, June 18.
The following 15 and Under netballers have been invited to trial for the Netball Victoria 2024 Talent Academy and State Team programs:
Maddison Bethune (Horsham Saints), Pheobe Bigham (Jeparit Rainbow), Lauren Clyne (Warrack), Chelsea Ellis (Horsham Saints), Zarli Knight and Sienna Manserra (Horsham Demons), Bridie Price (Ararat), Chloe Reinhemer and Georgia Schultz (Kalkee), Cara Tippet (Horsham Saints), Emma Uebergang (Natimuk United), Lili Wilson and Ruby Wilson (Minyip Murtoa) and Ilze Van Zyl (Rupanyup.)
The 2024 Northern Talent Academy Trials will be held at Bendigo Stadium on Saturday, November 11.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.