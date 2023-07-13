The Wimmera Mail-Times
Netball Victoria Talent Academy invitees have been announced

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
July 14 2023 - 9:00am
Cara Tippet is one of 14 netballers from the Wimmera invited to trial for the 15 and Under Netball Victoria 2024 Talent Academy and State Team programs. Picture file
Netballers from the WFNL and HDFNL have been selected to trial for the Netball Victoria 2024 Talent Academy and State Team programs.

