Barnett to add a defensive edge to Demons for upcoming WVFFL season

The Horsham Demons have unveiled another recruit for the upcoming women's football season.
Midfielder Tahlia Barnett joined the club after the Stawell Warriors could not field a team in 2024.
Barnett has joined former teammates Vanilla Ika and Catherine O'Dea at Horsham City Oval.
"We were close with Horsham late last year playing with Stawell. I know most of the girls; they're all good." Barnett said.
On top of the connections made last season, Barnett plays with a few players in the Limestone Coast women's football league in South Australia.
Dellie Brown, Maddy Huggins and Emily Meyer are teammates at Kybybolite.
Barnett has been impressed by her first few weeks at training; she also pulled on a Demons guernsey for the first time in their practice match against Lake Wendouree.
"[They've shown] how committed they are, how good their teamwork is and how close they are. It's very welcoming, and it's good that way," Barnett said.
Barnett sees her role at the centre bounce while bringing a physical dimension to the squad.
Demons' head coach, Sam Rintoule, is excited to see what Barnett can add to the squad after a preliminary final appearance in 2023.
"We identified our ground ball and spread as areas we needed to improve on. To have someone who can compliment Dellie Brown as a competitive bull meant Tahlia was the perfect fit," Rintoule said.
"Tahlia is going to be our starting midfielder. She works very well with Dellie, Holly Nuske and Maddy Huggins, and she has fit into that starting group really well.
"Her biggest strength is her ability to make it to every contest and win it time and time again."
Despite having a quiet nature, Rintoule has seen Barnett integrate into the squad extremely well.
"Tahlia is a quiet achiever; she is not overly loud and just lets her football do the talking, which is a strength in itself. She has already captured the respect of our team from playing against her the last two years."
