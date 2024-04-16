Horsham split results in opening round of women's football season

The Horsham Demons have recorded a win and a loss in the opening round of the 2024 Western Victoria Female Football League season.
Sam Rintoule's senior women defeated the Warrnambool Blues 10.7 (67) - 0.1 (1), whilst Terry Arnel's youth girls were defeated by 2023 grand finalists Terang Mortlake 5.5 (35) - 3.2 (20).
It was a low-scoring first term for the senior women; a lone goal gave the Demons the lead at quarter-time.
The tempo increased in the second term, as Horsham increased its lead to 32 points at the long break.
Horsham's defence held firm in the third term before the Blues scored its lone point in the last.
Shannon Cross booted four goals in the 11-goal win.
Holly Nuske, Cross, Crystal Summers, Catherine O'Dea, Lauren Hawkins and Tatiarna Nelson featured in the best.
It was also a tight start to the youth girls' contest as Terang Mortlake kicked the only major of the first term.
The Demons answered back in the second, but the Bloods extended its lead to 11 points.
Terang Mortlake's defence held Horsham scoreless in the third term whilst it added to its half-time lead.
Horsham surged back with two goals in the fourth term but could not reel in the Bloods, who held onto the 15-point win.
Scarlett Abbott, Violet McGennisken and Amaya Woodward kicked goals for the Demons.
Greta Arnel, Amaya Woodward, Abbott, McGennisken, Poppy Peters and Nellie Driller were named best.
The senior women face defending premiers Hamilton in round two on Sunday, April 21; the youth girls have the bye.
The squad will be bolstered by the returns of Elle Treloar, Dellie Brown, Tahlia Barnett and Dani Pike, who feature in Kybybolite's Limestone Coast women's league grand final win on April 14.
