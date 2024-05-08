Saints wary of Thunder off the back of last start loss | WFNL round four

Horsham Saints coach Ben Knott is well aware of the challenge the Southern Mallee Thunder will present in round four of the WFNL on Saturday, May 11.
The Saints come into the clash off its first win of the season in round three, while the Thunder were defeated by Ararat.
"It was nice to get the reward for effort with a young group as well," Knott said.
"Mind you, it took a bit to get the boys into action before we could set ourselves up for the win."
Knott believes Southern Mallee will be out to avenge its last-start loss when the two sides step out onto Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
"They're going to be wounded and be looking for redemption themselves," he said.
When looking at the Thunder's squad, Knott was more focused on what they had produced this season as opposed to just what the Saints had seen from the former Giants players.
"I've watched some footage of them; they seem to play a similar way. They've got some really good players all around the oval," Knott said.
Attempting to limit senior coach and ruck Kieran Delahunty's influence out of the middle will be a focus, while Knott highlighted Southern Mallee's explosion out of stoppages and defensive setup.
The Saints have had to make changes themselves with injury and unavailability forcing captain Angus Martin to play in the ruck and forward line.
"Ideally, we would love to have him at centre-half back. With Zander [McRae] coming back from Kalkee, we really thought coming into the year they would work really well back there together," Knott said.
"We're continually tweaking, and we've had to just with who's coming in and out of our side. But we're trying to keep the crux of our game plan, which is that run and gun.
"We've had to tweak a few things. And we'll do that again this week to give ourselves the best chance of winning the game."
Horsham will be out to impress a strong home crowd when it hosts the Roos at City Oval.
The club will also be holding a reunion for its 1974, 2004 and 2014 senior premierships.
Ryan Kemp has kicked eight goals in his first three games back with the club, while Billy Carberry has also made an impact around the ground.
Dimboola will be looking to record its first win of the season after a heartbreaking five-point loss to Stawell in round three
Jackson Calder has been a strong marking target and has kicked 11 goals in his first two games for the club.
The Warriors will be out to continue as the league's only undefeated team when it hosts Nhill.
Cody Driscoll led Stawell with six goals in a five-point win over the Roos.
Both Aiden Graveson and Josh Fowkes kept Jackson Calder for company, while Ben Davis continued his strong start back in red and black.
Coming off the bye, Nhill will look to continue where it left off at Central Park.
Key forward, Dylan Ridding adapted well to the league, with seven goals in his first two starts.
Liam Albrecht also stood out in the Tigers' last match in round two.
Warrack will continue to search for its first win when the Burras visit Anzac Park on May 11.
After he played his 300th game in round three, Jacob Cheney will also be awarded life membership of the club.
On the field, Machok Garang continues to play an intercepting role in defence.
Charlie Wilson kicked three goals in Warrack's round three defeat.
